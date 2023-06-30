England Lionesses have their final home fixture before the Women’s World Cup this weekend as they host Portugal in Bletchley tomorrow. Sarina Wiegman will be using the final weeks ahead of the FIFA tournament to finalise her starting line-ups for the World Cup. This is also the first time the squad have been back in action since losing to Australia in April.

It will also note their first fixture without captain Leah Williamson’s presence after she was confirmed to have suffered an ACL injury in May.

Speaking ahead of their match against Portugal, the Dutch Euro-winning manager Wiegman said: “You want to get your schedule right and this is the right schedule. It means we can only have two games before we go into the World Cup and also travelling to the other side which takes two days.

“Of course you want to play more games. You plan ahead and this was the best possible preparation we can have.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s upcoming friendly...

Sarina Wiegman at an England training session on June 30 ahead of international friendly

When is England vs Portugal?

England will welcome Portugal on Saturday 2 July with kick-off set for 3.15pm BST. Stadium MK will host the fixture. Tickets for the match are still available to purchase through the Stadium MK website and can be bought from £11.

How to watch England vs Portugal

Fans can watch the match live on ITV1 with coverage starting at 2.30pm ahead of the 3.15pm kick-off. Those unable to watch via TV can stream the action on ITV’s service ITVX which requires a free account.

The match will also be available to listen to through BBC Radio 5 Live. This can be accessed on DAB Radio or via most TV packages. Radio 5 Live can also be streamed via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Head-to-Head

England have never lost to Portugal, winning three of their four previous encounters. Their most recent battle came in 2019, also a friendly, with England winning. The Lionesses drew their first meet against Portugal, but have since gone on to win the following three.

Wiegman’s squad have also lost just one match in their past 31 fixtures. Their defeat came against Australia in April and was shortly after they lifted the Finalissima trophy after beating Brazil on penalties. Portugal have eight wins from their past ten matches.

Squad news

Lionesses likely captain for the World Cup, Millie Bright, is still out with a knee injury but is reportedly “really confident” of being available for the opening game of the World Cup. Jordan Knobbs is also out of contention but Alex Greenwood, who suffered a knock in training, is available. Georgia Stanway will also be available as she is set to win her 50th international cap.

England squad: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Hannah Hampton, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Laura Combs, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem, Rachel Daly, Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo.