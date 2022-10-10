England are back in action after defeating the World Champions USA last week

Sarina Wiegman’s squad will be back in action for their second friendly in the international break after beating the United States on Friday 7 October 2022 in their Wembley homecoming. It was the Lionesses’ first match since becoming European Champions earlier this summer and that momentum continued as they took on the World Cup winners in London.

A stunning run from Beth Mead followed by an excellent touch from Lauren Hemp secured England’s first goal to put England ahead after just 10 minutes. The USA soon retaliated with an excellent finish of their own as Sophia Smith was able to net a rare goal past Mary Earps.

However, a few minutes later England were rewarded with a penalty after a foul on Barcelona’s Lucy Bronze and Georgia Stanway successfully converted the penalty to a 2-1 lead. An offside goal was then denied against the USA and England were able to keep that 2-1 into the second half and beat the world champions.

As England prepare to take on Czech Republic in their second international friendly, here is all you need to know ahead of the Brighton match-up...

Georgia Stanway scores from penalty spot for Lionesses

When is England vs Czech Republic?

The two sides will meet on Tuesday 11 October 2022. The kick-off is set for 8pm BST and the two nations will meet at Brighton and Hove’s ground, the Amex Community Stadium, formerly known as the Falmer Stadium. Brighton’s ground has a capacity of 31,800 and hosted many of England’s games during their Euros campaign.

Is England v Czech Republic on TV?

ITV will have all of the coverage from the Lionesses’ upcoming fixture against the Czech Republic while STV will have the action in Scotland. Coverage of the match will begin at 7.30pm with Laura Woods set to host the programme.

Can you live stream England v Czech Republic?

The match will be available to stream on ITVHub and STVPlayer both requiring free accounts in order to watch the coverage.

How to buy tickets for England v Czech Republic?

Tickets are still available for the upcoming Lionesses fixture and can be purchased from the Brighton and Hove Albion website. Child prices cost £5 while the maximum cost for adults is £25.

Have England played Czech Republic before?

The last time these two sides faced each other was back in 2019 and England won 3-2 thanks to goals from Bethany England, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson. England have been unbeaten since playing Canada in April 2021 meanwhile the Czech Republic have won their past two matches, but lost the two previous to that against Belarus and Iceland.

Who is in England’s squad against Czech Republic?

Captain Leah Williamson is currently out of action after suffering an injury during training meaning fellow defender Millie Bright will take on the captaincy role, as she did against the USA.

