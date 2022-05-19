Everything you need to know to tune in to the Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Olympique Lyon.

The Women’s Champions League final is almost upon us, with two of the game’s best set to go head-to-head.

In a repeat of the 2019 final, Barcelona and Lyon will face-off, with the Spanish giants hoping to exact revenge for their defeat three years ago.

Barca have become a huge force in the women’s game, scoring more than 200 goals across all competitions this season, but Lyon will provide stiff competition.

The French side are serial winners of the Champions League, racking up a record seven titles, and they will be desperate to wrestle back the title from defending champions Barcelona.

Lyon and Barca have avoided defeat in every single league game they have played this season, so this will be a huge clash of titans.

Ahead of the clash, we have rounded up all you need to know to tune in to the final.

When is the Women’s Champions League final?

The Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Lyon will take place on Saturday, May 21.

The match will take place in Juventus’ Allianz Stadium, which is formally known as the Juventus Stadium in UEFA competition.

Kick-off is at 6pm UK time.

Is the Women’s Champions League final on TV?

It is now.

This fixture was only set to be streamed across DAZN and free on their YouTube channel - and it still will be shown on those platforms.

But a deal has now been strick for ITV to show the big final, and it will be shown on ITV4, with coverage kicking off at 5.30pm.

You can also tune in through ITV Hub.

Barcelona and Lyon will face off again in the final

Barcelona vs Lyon latest odds

Barcelona are listed as the favourites for this one, with PaddyPower pricing the Spanish side at 1/6.

Lyon, meanwhile, are marketed at 7/2.

Barca have won all 30 of their league games this season, while also winning every one of their Champions League fixtures.