Republic Of Ireland have suffered a late injury blow after a key defender was forced to withdraw from their game vs Canada.

Republic Of Ireland have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their game against Canada. Cr: Getty Images

Republic Of Ireland will be without key defender Heather Payne for their vital clash with Canada after she pulled out of the squad late due to injury.

The Florida State Seminoles defender was forced out of the clash with a late injury and has been replaced by the experienced Áine O'Gorman in the Irish back four, while Birmingham City's Louise Quinn has been passed fit after being a doubt for the game this afternoon.

Payne, 23, could see her World Cup over after she pulled up in the pre-match warm-up, with early reports indicating she has suffered a hamstring injury.

Vera Pauw's side will face early elimination from the tournament if they suffer a defeat to their Canadian counterparts and, while the late change will effects plans, they will be boosted by the news Canada legend Christine Sinclair won't be starting, meaning it is the first time she will not start for her country in six consecutive FIFA Women's World Cups.