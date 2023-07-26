Republic Of Ireland take on Canada in their second FIFA World Cup game later today. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Republic Of Ireland will be hoping they can grab their first win in World Cup history as they head to western Australia to take on Olympic gold medallists Canada.

A narrow 1-0 defeat to the Matildas in their opening match was harsh on Vera Pauw's side, who created enough chances to level the game and were backed by a vocal travelling Irish crowd at their tournament debut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, their impressive performance against the tournament hosts is sure to give the side confidence as they face another tough test against a vastly experience Canada side.

The Canadians are also looking for their first win of the tournament after they were surprisingly held by Nigeria to a 0-0 draw and both sides will know the outcome of today's game could determine the outcome of the Group B.

It is sure to be an intriguing clash and here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Canada vs Republic Of Ireland

The match will take place on Wednesday 26 July 2023 with kick-off set for 1pm BST. The fixture will be held at the Perth Rectangular Stadium (HBF Park) in Perth, Australia.

Republic Of Ireland latest team news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defender Louise Quinn was a doubt for the game after taking a knock in the defeat to Australia, however, head coach Pauw delivered some good news for the fans on the Birmingham City player telling reporters: "We need to see how that goes, but we are confident she can play".

There's bad news for Canada though with key player Jessie Fleming expected to sit out of the game after struggling with injury.

How to watch Canada vs Republic Of Ireland

While BBC and ITV have sharing the broadcasting rights for the tournament, Republic Of Ireland's crunch clash with Canada with be shown live on ITV 1 (or STV if you're in Scotland). The game is also able to be streamed live on ITV's streaming service ITVX. Fans will need to sign up for a free account in order to watch the action on ITVX.

Coverage of the game will begin at 12:30pm with Laura Woods in the presenting seat.

Canada vs Republic Of Ireland latest odds

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is the Olympic gold medallists that are favourites to win the game, with Bev Priestman's side priced at 4/6 to win. Fancy Republic Of Ireland to spring a shock? Pauw's side are priced at 17/4 with a draw coming in at 23/10.

Canada icon Christine Sinclair is favourite score first with odds of 5/1, while Amber Barrett is Ireland's most likely with odds of 11/1 to score first.

A featured RequestABet which is worth a look at is Katie McCabe 2+ shots on target, each team 3+ corners and each team 10+ booking pts. She is no stranger to a booking either and has odds of 11/4 to be carded during the game and has a price boost to score at any time at 15/2.