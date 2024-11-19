Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footballers Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis have been hit with homophobic abuse after the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Kerr, who plays for Chelsea, and Mewis, who plays for West Ham, took to social media to share the news that they are expecting. While most inundated the couple, who have announced their engagement last year, with well wishes and congratulations, trolled targeted the female footballers.

Chelsea Pride has condemned the abuse the two women have received since revealing that Mewis is carrying their child. The LGBTQ+ supporters group said: “Homophobia has no place in football, at Chelsea, or in our society. It’s heartbreaking and infuriating to see social media flooded with hateful comments when we should be celebrating love, pride, and unity.

Footballers Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis have announced that Mewis (left) is carrying the couple first child together. | Getty Images

“Over the weekend and today, our club was forced to shut down comments and even delete posts, posts that should have been shining moments of joy, from the powerful symbolism of Rainbow laces to the incredible news that Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis will welcome a child in 2025.

“’No To Hate’ isn’t just a slogan; it’s a battle cry. It’s a reminder that we must keep fighting for what is right, for true acceptance, and for a game that embraces everyone without exception. We refused to stand by in silence.”

The group added: “At Chelsea Pride, we stand against every act of homophobia with unwavering strength and passion. We fight for a football world where every player, fan, and family can live openly and be celebrated, without fear of prejudice.

“This is our game, our club, and our unwavering commitment: Hate will never win here. We will always stand for love, unity, and an inclusive future for football.”

In a statement, Chelsea FC has also condemned the abuse that Kerr and Mewis received after their social media post, on which comments have now been limited. The club said: "Chelsea Football Club is aware of recent unacceptable and hateful homophobic comments published across various social media platforms.

"There is no place in society for any form of discrimination and we will not accept any abuse directed towards our players, staff or supporters. We are extremely proud to be a diverse, inclusive club that celebrates and welcomes people from all cultures, communities and identities."