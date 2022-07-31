England’s Lionesses will take on Germany at Wembley in a few hours

Excitment continues to grow across the country ahead of the Women’s Euro 2022 Final.

The Lionesses will take on Germany at Wembley this evening (31 July).

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England have never won the competition, either in women’s or men’s football.

The Lionesses won 4-0 against Sweden to book their place at Wembley this weekend, with Beth Mead kicking off the scoring, followed by Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby.

But what will the weather be like?

Will it rain tonight?

According to the Met Office, today will be cloudy, with showers possible by early evening.

Today

For London, it will be a Rather dull but dry start, although isolated drizzly outbreaks possible across western hills. Cloud persisting for most, with some heavy, perhaps thundery showers possible during the afternoon. Some sunnier spells are likely towards the far south and east coasts, however. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Tonight

Showers gradually easing, leaving a largely cloudy and humid night with light winds. Most places remain dry, although clouds may be thick enough around dawn to give further isolated showers. Minimum temperature 15 °C.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 31: General view of Wembley Stadium ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

When is the Women’s Euros final?

The final is due to take place tonight, 31 July 2022, and the match is due to kick off at 5 pm BST.

It will be played at the home of England’s national team, Wembley Stadium in London.

This year has seen a record-breaking attendance with a total of 487, 683 people attending the tournament - with the final still yet to be played.

Where to watch the final

The final will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 4 pm, or you can live stream the match from the BBC Sport website and iPlayer app.

NationalWorld’s sports writers Susanna Sealy and Molly Burke have covered the final in more depth which is available here to read .

What has been said ahead of tonight’s game?

The Lionesses have been supported by the Duke of Cambridge and his daughter ahead of the final.

They received a “best of luck” message from William while seven-year-old Princess Charlotte said: “I hope you win”.

In an endearing 10-second video message with his daughter, William said: “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.

“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way.”

Charlotte, sat beside him, said: “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”.

In a letter addressed to manager Sarina Wiegman, captain Leah Williamson and the England team, the Prime Minister also wished the side “all the very best of luck” in the final “on behalf of the whole country”.

He said: “Your passion for the game, your tenacity in tricky spots and above all your astounding talent on the pitch have already created a summer of fantastic memories for millions of us.

“You can see it in the sold-out stadium, in the packed fan zones, in the small children dancing wildly to Sweet Caroline and the TV viewing figures that have seen records crumbling almost as comprehensively as Sweden’s defence did in the semi-final.”

Labour leader Sir Keir, who watched England’s 4-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday, said his daughter was among those inspired by the team.

He said: “As a parent, I know how vital it is to see strong, successful role models in sport.

“What you and your team have accomplished this summer will not just be celebrated as a great moment for English football but as one that encouraged and inspired young women like my own daughter.”

Harry Kane said he would be among those watching at Wembley.

In a video posted on Twitter, the England captain said: “Hi Lionesses, I just wanted to wish you all the best for today’s game against Germany.

“It’s going to be an incredible experience, incredible atmosphere at Wembley.

“I can’t wait to be there myself, so I’m wishing you all the best.