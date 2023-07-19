The highly anticipated Women’s World Cup 2023 is about to get underway as various nations head down under for the battle to be crowned champions of the world.
Much like last year’s highly successful European Championships in England, the tournament is expected to grow the women’s game even further after a year that has already saw immense growth across the globe.
Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses side will head to the tournament as one of the favourites after a trophy laded last 18 months, however, a Megan Rapinoe led USA will be looking to maintain their crown as the world champions. Republic Of Ireland will also be getting their first taste of the action after qualifying for the tournament by beating Scotland in the play offs last year.
Tickets have been flying out, with women’s football fans desperate to their hands on tickets and grab a sight off some of Europe’s best players, such as Alessia Russo, Aitana Bonmatí and legendary Brazilian striker Marta.
Can’t make it to Australia and New Zealand? You don’t have to miss a minute of the Women’s World Cup 203, after it was confirmed all matches would be available to watch live on ITV and BBC.
Below is a full list of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 TV schedule*.
*Exact BBC/ITV channel to be confirmed in due course.
Group Stage TV Schedule
Thursday 20 July:
New Zealand vs Norway (8am, Auckland) – BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
Australia v Republic of Ireland (11am, Sydney) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Friday 21 July:
Nigeria vs Canada (3:30am, Melbourne) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
Philippines v Switzerland (6am, Dunedin) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Spain v Costa Rica (8:30am, Wellington) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
Saturday 22 July:
USA v Vietnam (2am, Auckland) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
Zambia v Japan (8am, Hamilton) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
England v Haiti (10:30am, Brisbane) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Denmark v China (1pm, Perth) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
Sunday 23 July:
Sweden v South Africa (6am, Wellington) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
Netherlands v Portugal (8:30am, Dunedin) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
France v Jamaica (11am, Sydney) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Monday 24 July
Italy v Argentina (7am, Auckland) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Germany v Morocco (9:30am, Melbourne) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Brazil v Panama (12pm, Adelaide) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Tuesday 25 July
Colombia v South Korea (3am, Sydney) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
New Zealand v Phillipines (6:30am, Wellington) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Switzerland v Norway (9am, Hamilton) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Wednesday 26 July
Japan v Costa Rica (6am, Dundedin) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Spain vs Zambia (8:30am, Auckland) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
Canada v Republic of Ireland (1pm, Perth) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Thursday 27 July
USA v Netherlands (2am, Wellington) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
Portugal v Vietnam (8:30am, Hamilton) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Australia v Nigeria (11am, Brisbane) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
Friday 28 July
Argentina v South Africa (1am, Dundedin) - ITV/STV/ITVX
England v Denmark (9:30am, Sydney) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
China v Haiti (12pm, Adelaide) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Saturday 29 July
Sweden v Italy (8:30am, Wellington) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
France v Brazil (11am, Brisbane) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
Panama v Jamaica (1:30pm, Perth) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Sunday 30 July
South Korea v Morocco (5:30am, Adelaide) - BBC
Norway vs Phillipines (8am, Auckland) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
Switzerland vs New Zealand (8am, Dunedin) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
Germany v Colombia (10:30am, Sydney) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Monday 31 July
Japan v Spain (8am, Wellington) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Costa Rica v Zambia (8am, Hamilton) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Republic of Ireland v Nigeria (11am, Brisbane) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
Canada v Australia (11am, Melbourne) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
Tuesday 1 August
Vietnam v Netherlands (8am, Dundedin) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Portugal v USA (8am, Auckland) - ITV/STV/ITVX
China v England (12pm, Adelaide) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Haiti v Denmark (12pm, Perth) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Wednesday 2 August
Argentina v Sweden (8am, Hamilton) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
South Africa v Italy (8am, Wellington) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
Panama v France (11am, Sydney) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Jamaica v Brazil (11am, Melbourne) - ITV/STV/ITVX
Thursday 3 August
Morocco v Colombia (11am, Perth) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website
South Korea v Germany (11am, Brisbane) - BBC/BBC Player/BBC Sport Website