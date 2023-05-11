Chelsea thrashed Leicester in a midweek WSL game to come within one point of Manchester United with a game in hand as the title race heats up

Just three days after thrashing Everton 7-0, Emma Hayes led a rampant Chelsea side out in Kingsmeadow as the Blues beat Leicester 6-0. Guro Reiten once again opened the scoring for the Blues, scoring within eight minutes, and she was subsequently joined on the scoreboard by Erin Cuthbert, Pernille Harder, Lauren James and Jelena Cankovic.

Due to their progress in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, Chelsea have had several postponed games and still have one game in hand over WSL title rivals Manchester United. However, they currently sit just two points off the title with three games left to play.

Chelsea will have to put their WSL hopes on hold, however, for just a few days as they come face-to-face with title rivals in the Women’s FA Cup final this weekend.

Lauren James celebrates with fellow goalscorer Guro Reiten as Chelsea beat Leicester 6-0

What was the reaction?

Speaking to the press after the match, Emma Hayes said: ““I like this position, I like putting pressure on others. I don’t mind being there (top) but this is fun for me. “We have always been chasing this whole year, always been a game or two behind. It’s nice to finally close the gap and now it’s about putting Man United under pressure because we’re not in the driving seat, we’re still in second.

“We have had to find ways to win without being scintillating, but I think our confidence is really high right now. We’re in the best place we’ve probably been in all season. I know what I want to do for Sunday. I know exactly how we want to play, I’m happy with the whole team, the team are playing well.”

“I told the team that [being clinical] is something that’s been lacking from our play in the first part of the season. We just haven’t converted or created in the same way I know this team to do, but we are doing it now and we are doing it at the right time of the season.

Hopefully that continues for the remainder. I like this stage of the season and I think we’re in a great rhythm. We certainly go into the cup final on Sunday full of confidence.”

How does the WSL table look?

Manchester United are still top with Chelsea just behind. Arsenal, however, have boosted their UEFA Champions League qualification chances after securing a 4-0 win over Brighton.

Only the top three from the WSL will go through to next year’s competition and Arsenal must outdo Manchester City if they are to reach the 2023/24 tournament. Although the Gunners are on the same number of points as the Sky Blues, they do have one game in hand.

Remaining fixtures:

Wednesday 17 March:

Everton vs Arsenal - 6.15pm

West Ham vs Chelsea - 8.15pm

Saturday 20 May:

Tottenham vs Reading - 4.15pm

Sunday 21 May:

Chelsea vs Arsenal - 12.30pm

Everton vs Brighton - 1pm

Aston Villa vs Liverpool - 2pm

Leicester City vs West Ham - 3pm

Manchester United vs Manchester City - 6.45pm

Saturday 27 May: