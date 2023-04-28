Manchester United will travel to Aston Villa while Tottenham Hotspur face potential relegation battle with Brighton in Women’s Super League this weekend

There are four more matchdays left in the Women’s Super League and the competition is still exceptionally hot at both ends of the table. While Manchester United currently sit on top, Chelsea have two games in hand and could quickly pip the Red Devils following their upcoming matches against Liverpool and Everton.

Meanwhile at the other end of the spectrum, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton, Reading and Leicester are all one point apart from each other with Brighton and Leicester having a game in hand. It has been a particularly volatile season for Spurs who had not been anticipating to be in a relegation battle this season, but if they lose against Brighton this weekend, they will find themselves slipping even further down the table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal will not be featuring in this weekend’s 19th matchday as they prepare for their second leg UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg on Monday. The Gunners drew 2-2 in Germany last weekend and will hope to maximise the home advantage in three days time in the hope of facing Barcelona in June’s final.

With four fixtures to prepare for, here is all you need to know about the upcoming 19th WSL matchday...

When is kick-off?

Friday 28 April: Aston Villa vs Manchester United, 7.15pm

Saturday 29 April: Leicester City vs Liverpool, 12.30pm

Saturday 29 April: Tottenham vs Brighton, 5.15pm

Sunday 30 April: Manchester City vs Reading, 2pm

Khadija Bunny Shaw is this season’s top scorer in the WSL so far

How to watch the matches

Aston Villa’s match against United will be available to watch on BBC. BBC Three will host the match while fans can also live stream the action through BBC iPlayer and BBC Three. The other three will all be available to stream on The FA Player.

Fans will need to sign up for a free account in order to access all the action on The FA Player. Spurs’ battle against Brighton can also be accessed through SpursPlay while City+ will stream their match against Reading.

Team news

Aston Villa vs Man United

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aston Villa will continue to be without Meaghan Sargeant and Natasha Harding who remain in the treatment room. Alisha Lehmann is likely to return to the starting XI despite being dropped for the draw against Spurs.

Lioness star Rachel Daly will continue to lead the line as she sits just two goals behind the current WSL top scorer Khadija Shaw with 15 goals in 18 league appearances.

As for United, Marc Skinner will once again be without Maria Thorisdottir and Lisa Naalsund due to injury. There are no other fresh injury concerns, and Skinner could be tempted to select the same starting lineup which saw victory over Arsenal.

Leicester vs Liverpool

Leicester’s Jess Sigsworth had returned from a lengthy injury layoff but following a recent setback during the win over Reading she will now miss Saturday’s match against Liverpool. The hosts will also be without Shannon O’Brien and Lachante Paul while the visitors have revealed that both Leanne Kiernan and Niamh Fahey could return to training next week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt Beard will also be without Gemma Bonner and Yana Daniels but it’s likely Liverpool will name an unchanged starting XI this weekend.

Tottenham vs Brighton

Spurs will be without Ramona Poetzelberger, Ellie Brazil, Shelina Zadorsky and Kyah Simon due to injury. Rosella Ayane had been dropped to the bench during the 3-3 draw against Aston Villa but is likely to return to the starting lineup on Saturday.

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns heading into this weekend and head coach Melissa Philips may well select the same starting XI for a third game straight.

Man City vs Reading