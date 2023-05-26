Manchester United and Chelsea are both still in contention to win the Women’s Super League title. How to follow final fixtures in 2022/23 season

Chelsea are one win away from winning their seventh WSL title and fourth consecutive. However, Manchester United are still in contention to steal it away from Emma Hayes’s squad but must rely on Reading pulling off a miraculous win over the Blues.

This is the highest position the Red Devils have ever enjoyed in the WSL. Their first year as a club saw them promoted from the Championship and they have since finished fourth every year. Not only will this see their highest ever league position - no matter whether they lift the trophy or not - it will also be the first year they have qualified for next season’s Champions League.

While one fight takes place at the top of the table, a much more devastating fight will take place at the other end with Reading and Leicester both still at risk of relegation. Tottenham Hotspur had been close to a battle for survival but two recent draws and their 4-1 in over Reading secured safety.

Leicester and Reading, however, still have much to fear as they risk following in their male counterparts footsteps. Whoever does take the drop will be replaced by the Championship winners Bristol City next season.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the final matchday of the 2022/23 season...

Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder enjoy their final home match at Chelsea

What time is kick-off?

All fixtures kick-off at 2.30pm on Saturday 27 May. This has been standard procedure in leagues in order to encourage competitive matches right until the very end. Here are the full fixtures:

West Ham vs Tottenham

Reading vs Chelsea

Manchester City vs Everton

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Brighton vs Leicester

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

How to watch WSL final day

Only Liverpool v Manchester United and Reading vs Chelsea will be available to watch on TV. The other four matches can be streamed through the FA Player.

The FA Player is a free service and fans just need to sign up with an account in order to watch the action. Liverpool’s match against rivals the Red Devils can be watched on BBC One. The match can also be streamed through BBC iPlayer. Coverage will begin at 2pm ahead of the 2.30pm kick-off time.

Reading’s final struggle against Chelsea can be watched on Sky Sports. Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League will both show the action and fans with a Sky account can also stream the fixture through the SkyGo app and on Sky Sports’ Website. Subscriptions for Sky Sports channels start from £18/month.

Team news

Manchester United’s Marc Skinner will continue to be without Maria Thorisdottir and Aoife Mannion but the rest of the squad are set to be available for the final push. Alessia Russo will lead the line as she looks to add to her ten goals this season.

Liverpool will miss the services of Melissa Lawley who recently underwent a hip issue. This is also likely to be the final hurrah for Carla Humphrey, Leighanne Robe and Rhiannon Roberts who have all announced they will leave the Merseyside club at the end of the season.

As for Manchester United’s title rivals, Chelsea will once again be without Millie Bright and Fran Kirby who continue recovery against their injuries. Meanwhile, this will be the final dance for Chelsea striker Pernille Harder who announced she will leave Kingsmeadow following this weekend.