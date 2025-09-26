Argentina won the World Cup in 2022. | AFP via Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump has warned he will move 2026 World Cup matches away from host cities he deems to be “dangerous”.

Trump said he was going to make sure San Francisco and Seattle were “safe”, adding that the cities were “run by radical left lunatics who don’t know what they’re doing”.

Seattle’s Lumen Field is set to host six matches at next summer’s finals, with Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara – an hour away from San Francisco – due to host a further six.

Trump again threatened to send federal troops into Chicago, having already done so in Los Angeles and Washington DC. He pledged that Chicago would be made “safe” for the World Cup but the city is not hosting games.

He added: “If any city we think is going to be even a little bit dangerous for the World Cup…because they’re playing in so many cities, we won’t allow it. We’ll move it around a little bit. But I hope that’s not going to happen.”

The draw for the finals – which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico – takes place in Washington DC on December 5.