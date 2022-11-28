England next game: What time is England v Wales World Cup 2022 game?

All you need to know about England’s clash against Wales

England take on Wales tomorrow in their final group game of the World Cup. The Three Lions will guarantee qualification into the next round of the tournament with a win over Rob Page’s side.

Gareth Southgate’s men started their Qatar journey with a 6-2 win over Iran but were knocked back down to earth with a 0-0 draw against USA last time out. Their fate remains in their hands as they look to go through into the next round.

As for Wales, their chances of progressing are slim after their 2-0 defeat by Iran in their last match. They drew 1-1 with USA in their first outing so only have one point on the board at the moment. The Dragons need to win and hope the other result goes in their favour.

When does England vs Wales kick off?

England versus Wales takes place at 7pm (GMT), 10pm in Qatar, and is the final game of World Cup action that takes place tomorrow (Tuesday).

What TV channel is England vs Wales on?

The match will be shown live on BBC One. Supporters can also stream it via BBC IPlayer and on the app on smartphones and tablets.

What stadium is England vs Wales at?

The game takes place at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium which has a capacity of 40,000 seater ground. Wales have played all their matches there so far.

What has been said by the England and Wales managers?

England boss Southgate has said: “We have got to play well. We are going to play an opponent that is wounded and, like everybody else, desperate to beat the English. We know what that will be. We have got to play an intelligent game and play well. Match the spirit.

“I would be very disappointed if someone says to me that their players will want it more than ours. I would be asking questions about what we stand for and what we have been for five years. We are not quite done. We need a point more to be certain of qualifying. We need three points and if we get that we top the group and I don’t think many groups will be topped with nine points.”

England vs Wales team news

England will once again have a decision to make regarding key striker Harry Kane. He has been struggling with a foot problem recently and hasn’t been 100% fit. Playmaker James Maddison is expected to make the bench after missing the first two.

Southgate is under pressure to make the right team selection for this one and could make a few changes. Winger Phil Foden didn’t play at all versus USA and is someone who large sections of supporters have been calling to be picked.

Wales have no fresh injury concerns. Midfielder Joe Allen came off the bench against Iran following his return from a hamstring problem.