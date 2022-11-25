The home nations are back in action today. First up it’s an early start for Wales in the 10am kickoff, as they face a must-win match in Group B against Iran. After drawing their opening match against the USA, they’ll be desperate for the three points.

Gareth Bale has urged teachers in Wales to let children watch the match. The Welsh Government has left it up to individual schools to decide whether to allow children to watch the game, and Bale wants as many of them as possible to do so.

He said: “Being a 10am kick-off in Wales, if I was one of the teachers, I’d let them watch the game. I hope they do. It’s a historical moment in Wales, for us to be at a World Cup.

“Some of the parents of kids I know all want to watch the game but don’t want to take them off school. So I think a lot of schools will put the game on for them to cheer us on and get behind us. It’s a mini history lesson, and hopefully it’ll be a great occasion for all of them.”