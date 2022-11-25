Gareth Bale and Jack Grealish will be key men for Wales and England respectively (Getty Images)
Both England and Wales return to action at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar today, after Brazil and Portugal got off to a winning start on Thursday.
Today’s fixtures in full:
- 10am: Wales v Iran (Group B)
- 1pm: Qatar v Senegal (Group A)
- 4pm: Netherlands v Ecuador (Group A)
- 7pm: England v USA (Group B)
Follow the latest in our live blog, including reports from our football reporter Rahman Osman in Qatar...
World Cup 2022 - news and reaction
Iranian footballer arrested ahead of Wales game
A top Iranian footballer has been arrested for criticising the government, according to reports.
Voria Ghafouri, who is one of the most famous players in the country, had previously played for the national team but was not selected for the World Cup squad. The arrest comes after the Iran players refused to sing the anthem during the game against England on Monday.
Ghafouri has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities and policies throughout his career. His arrest has been interpreted as a warning to the players who are about to take to the field against Wales today.
Wales team news just in
Gareth Bale will become Wales’ most-capped men’s player by making his 110th appearance against Iran at the World Cup. Bale leads a side showing one change from the team that had opened their Group B campaign with a 1-1 draw against the United States.
Kieffer Moore, who sparked Wales’ revival in that game after being introduced at the interval, replaces Daniel James.
Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand meanwhile misses out after being concussed against England and has been replaced by Hossein Hosseini.
FIFA to allow rainbow hats and flags (after previously confiscating them)
Fifa has given the go-ahead for rainbow-coloured bucket hats and flags inside the stadium as Wales and England gear up for their second World Cup games.
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said the governing body has confirmed fans will be allowed to enter with the items for the clash with Iran after they confiscated them ahead of Wales’ 1-1 draw with the USA.
The FAW urged Fifa to stick to their message that “everybody will be welcome” in Qatar during the tournament after the first week was marred by its handling of LGBTQ+ symbols.
All eyes will be on the players of Wales and England to see if they follow Germany’s lead and make a stand pre-match.
England boss Gareth Southgate has not ruled out his team making a gesture ahead of their game with the US to highlight human rights concerns, but said they will not be pressured into doing so.
What does day six have in store?
The home nations are back in action today. First up it’s an early start for Wales in the 10am kickoff, as they face a must-win match in Group B against Iran. After drawing their opening match against the USA, they’ll be desperate for the three points.
Gareth Bale has urged teachers in Wales to let children watch the match. The Welsh Government has left it up to individual schools to decide whether to allow children to watch the game, and Bale wants as many of them as possible to do so.
He said: “Being a 10am kick-off in Wales, if I was one of the teachers, I’d let them watch the game. I hope they do. It’s a historical moment in Wales, for us to be at a World Cup.
“Some of the parents of kids I know all want to watch the game but don’t want to take them off school. So I think a lot of schools will put the game on for them to cheer us on and get behind us. It’s a mini history lesson, and hopefully it’ll be a great occasion for all of them.”
In the evening game, England face the USA in Group A. After their convincing 6-2 win over Iran, Gareth Southgate will be hoping that his youthful side can keep up the momentum.