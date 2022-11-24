Wales and Iran will play each other in their second group B fixture following Wales’ draw with the USA and Iran’s defeat to England.

All eyes will be on Wales and Iran’s fixture tomorrow morning following the Iranian national team’s decision to stay silent during their national anthem on Monday. Their country have since responded to the news with one politican saying Iran “will never allow anyone to insult our anthem.”

We await to see whether Team Melli will continue to stand silent as a sign of support for the protests currently engulfing the country.

Both teams will enter Friday’s match fired up as they seek their first win of the tournament in a bid to reach the last 16 of the competition. Wales drew their first match against the USA 1-1 while Iran suffered a 6-2 loss to England and Wales midfielder Harry Wilson knows this will only bring more fire to the match on Friday:

“It was a difficult result for (Iran). England was always going to be difficult. They will be looking for a reaction and I think that it what we are going to see. It will be up to us to make sure we are on form to try and get the three points.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Wales vs Iran...

When is Wales vs Iran?

The two nations will meet for their second World Cup fixture on Friday 24 November 2022. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 10am GMT. The Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, or Al-Rayyan stadium will be hosting the fixture. The stadium is located in Umm Al Afaei and was first built in 2003 and has a capacity for 45,032 spectators.

How to watch Wales vs Iran?

BBC will be showing the coverage from the Al-Rayyan stadium tomorrow morning. The World Cup matches are being split between BBC and ITV and while BBC will show Wales’ match, ITV will broadcast England’s match against the USA later on in the day.

For those unable to watch the match on TV, ITV’s streaming service ITVX (formerly ITVHub) will be covering the match. Fans must sign up for a free account in order to watch the action.

Wales vs Iran history

The last time the two nations played each other was in 1978 during a different political storm for Iran. Tensions ran high in Iran as protests were spreading against the Shah of Iran as support grew for the previously exiled Ayatollah Khomeini.

Wales travelled to Tehran, via Turkmenistan, to play Iran at the Tehran Aryamehr Stadium where 50,000 spectators awaited and the travelling party managed to win a hard-fought match 1-0. This time, both teams are playing a must-win fixture if they are to progress to the next stage of the tournament and while Wales will hope to replicate or improve on their 1958 success, Iran will hope to use their football in an attempt to help unify a country in severe turmoil.

Team news

Robert Page will have all 26 members of his squad available for selection as they take on Iran following the return of Joe Allen who had previously been left out over injury. Ethan Ampadu is, however, a potential uncertainty following a minor ankle knock with Joe Morrell on standby to deputise.

It is also possible that Harry Wilson is in contention to drop to the substitutes’ bench as the Red Dragons’ coach hopes to manage fitness levels.