There are 32 nations competing at Qatar 2022 - each with their own 3 letter code used for TV coverage

The FIFA World Cup is underway in Qatar with the best footballers from around the world competing for glory in this year’s tournament.

Over the 92 year history of the World Cup we have seen some of the greatest players from football history shine for their countries on football’s biggest stage such as Diego Maradona, Pele and Ronaldo. The tournament has featured a range of different countries from around the globe and over the years the competition has produced a number of giant killing stories such as Saudi Arabia’s recent win over Argentina.

Thousands of fans tune in to watch the World Cup from around the world and in most cases the nations will be identified by a three letter acronym, also known as FIFA codes. Here’s a complete list of the FIFA codes for all 32 teams competing in the 2022 World Cup.

Which country is KSA at World Cup?

In most cases FIFA will just use the first three letters of the countries name, however this is not the case with Saudi Arabia who have KSA.

KSA stands for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is used to display the country’s official title. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was formed in 1932 after the dual kingdoms of the Hejaz and Najd were unified by royal decree.

List of FIFA Codes