The FIFA World Cup is underway in Qatar with the best footballers from around the world competing for glory in this year’s tournament.
Over the 92 year history of the World Cup we have seen some of the greatest players from football history shine for their countries on football’s biggest stage such as Diego Maradona, Pele and Ronaldo. The tournament has featured a range of different countries from around the globe and over the years the competition has produced a number of giant killing stories such as Saudi Arabia’s recent win over Argentina.
The World Cup is one of the most watched sporting events in the world and over the course of time, the tournament has been expanded on many occasions. When the inaugural competition took place in 1930 there were just 13 teams, meanwhile this year’s tournament will feature a total of 32 different nations.
Thousands of fans tune in to watch the World Cup from around the world and in most cases the nations will be identified by a three letter acronym, also known as FIFA codes. Here’s a complete list of the FIFA codes for all 32 teams competing in the 2022 World Cup.
Which country is KSA at World Cup?
In most cases FIFA will just use the first three letters of the countries name, however this is not the case with Saudi Arabia who have KSA.
KSA stands for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is used to display the country’s official title. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was formed in 1932 after the dual kingdoms of the Hejaz and Najd were unified by royal decree.
List of FIFA Codes
- ARG: Argentina
- AUS: Australia
- BRA: Brazil
- BEL: Belgium
- CAN: Canada
- CMR: Cameroon
- CRC: Costa Rica
- CRO: Croatia
- DEN: Denmark
- ECU: Ecuador
- ENG: England
- FRA: France
- GER: Germany
- GHA: Ghana
- IRN: Iran
- JPN: Japan
- KOR: South Korea
- MEX: Mexico
- MAR: Morocco
- NED: Netherlands
- POL: Poland
- POR: Portugal
- QAT: Qatar
- KSA: Saudi Arabia
- SEN: Senegal
- SRB: Serbia
- ESP: Spain
- SUI: Switzerland
- TUN: Tunisia
- URU: Uruguay
- USA: United States
- WAL: Wales