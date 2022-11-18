BBC’s confirmed line-up for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The entire world is gearing up for the highly anticipated 2022 World Cup tournament which will kick off in only a couple of days time. Fans from all across the globe will be preparing to watch Qatar host Ecuador in Sunday’s opener, followed by England’s first match against Iran the following day.

While the Three Lions will only play a maximum of seven matches this winter, there is no doubt that a majority of the population will watch as many matches as they can - whether it be England, Brazil or South Korea. With almost four billion people tuning in for the 2018 World Cup, it comes as no surprise to see that BBC and ITV have hired the country’s best experts and pundits for this year’s tournament, with the 64 games being split between the two broadcoasters in the UK.

Ahead of the World Cup, the director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater, said: “For Qatar 2022, the BBC will unite across TV, radio and online to deliver our most comprehensive and holistic World Cup offering yet. England’s opener, Wales’ key game against Iran and the huge home nations clash between Wales and England are all exclusively live on the BBC.

“Our non-stop coverage and content will be brought to viewers and listeners by an unrivalled squad of the best presenters, ex-players and experts. Together, they will offer all football fans the very best insight, commentary, analysis and entertainment.”

The BBC announced their star-studded line-up earlier this month - eight day’s after ITV revealed their team. With the former set to broadcast both Qatar v Ecuador and England’s clash with Iran, here are all the pundits, commentators and hosts that will be blessing your screens over the next month.

Advertisement

Who are the BBC’s World Cup pundits?

It comes as no surprise to see that Match of the Day host Gary Lineker is set to take the lead for BBC this winter, with Gabby Logan joining him in the TV studio while Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates will host the radio coverage. Lineker and Logan will be joined by pundits such as Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Jurgen Klinsmann, Jermaine Jenas and Didier Drogba. Meanwhile, Karen Bardsley, James Collins, Dion Dublin and more will work alongside the radio team.

The BBC have also confirmed their commentary team of Guy Mowbray, Steve Wilson, Jonathan Pearce, Steve Bower, Robyn Cowen, Alistair Bruce Ball, Simon Davies, Ian Denis, Pienm Meulensteen, Conor McNamara, John Murray, Mark Scott and Vicki Sparks. The likes of Martin Keown, Danny Murphy, Robbie Savage and Peter Schmeichel will provide co-commentary.

BBC World Cup schedule

The BBC will broadcast 24 group stage matches. The TV schedule for the knockouts will be confirmed following the conclusion of the group stage.

Sunday 20 November

Advertisement

• Group A: Qatar v Ecuador (16:00)

Monday 21 November

• Group B:England v Iran (13:00)

Tuesday 22 November

• Group C: Mexico v Poland (16:00)

• Group D: France v Australia (19:00)

Advertisement

Wednesday 23 November

• Group F: Belgium v Canada (19:00)

Thursday 24 November

• Group H: Uruguay v South Korea (13:00)

• Group G: Brazil v Serbia (19:00)

Friday 25 November

Advertisement

• Group B: Wales v Iran (10:00)

• Group A: Qatar v Senegal (13:00)

Saturday 26 November

• Group D: Tunisia v Australia (10:00)

Sunday 27 November

• Group F: Belgium v Morocco (13:00)

Advertisement

• Group F: Croatia v Canada (16:00)

• Group E: Spain v Germany (19:00)

Monday 28 November

• Group H: South Korea v Ghana (13:00)

Tuesday 29 November

• Group B: Wales v England (19:00)

Advertisement

• Group B: Iran v USA (19:00)

Wednesday 30 November

• Group C: Poland v Argentina (15:00)

• Group C: Saudi Arabia v Mexico (15:00)

• Group D: Tunisia v France (19:00)

• Group D: Australia v Denmark (19:00)

Advertisement

Thursday 1 December

• Group F: Croatia v Belgium (15:00)

• Group F: Canada v Morocco (15:00)

Friday 2 December

• Group H: South Korea v Portugal (15:00)