What lies ahead for England after their comprehensive win over Wales secured their place in the knockout stages at the World Cup Finals?

England have battled their way through the group stages and will now look forward to the knockout stages of the World Cup Finals when one defeat can bring dreams of ‘football coming home’ crashing to the ground.

The tournament got off to a stunning start for the Three Lions as a brace from Bukayo Saka and a goal apiece from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish helped Gareth Southgate’s men romp to a 6-2 win in their first ever meeting with Iran. However, they were unable to follow up that outstanding opening with a win as England laboured to a goalless draw with the United States on Friday night.

Advertisement

That meant Southgate and his players knew avoiding defeat in Tuesday night’s meeting with Wales would send them into the knockout stages - and they did that with a much-improved second-half performance that ensured their neighbours tournament came to an early end of left England supporters looking at what lies ahead.

Who will England play in the last 16?

Advertisement

It’s a clash of the Lions! Southgate’s Three Lions will face a first ever meeting with a Senegal side dubbed the Lions of Teranga! Managed by former Birmingham City midfielder Aliou Cisse, Senegal came through a dramatic final day of fixtures Group A to secure their own place in the knockout rounds.

After losing their first game of the tournament to the Netherlands, Cisse’s side bounced back with a comfortable 3-1 win against hosts Qatar to send them into a winner takes all showdown with Ecuador. Watford forward Ismaila Sarr put Senegal in front just before half-time before they were pegged back an equaliser from Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo midway through the second-half. However, it was Senegal that progressed as Chelsea star Kalidou Koulibaly picked the perfect time to score his first international goal and set off wild celebrations among his team-mates.

Advertisement

When will England play Senegal?

The game will take place on Sunday 4th December and kick-off will be at 10pm local time, which is at 7pm GMT.

The Al Bayt Stadium will host the fixture and that means England will return to the venue of their rather dull goalless draw against group stage opponents United States. The 68,895-capacity stadium also hosted the opening game of the tournament as Ecuador claimed a 2-0 win against hosts Qatar and Spain’s exciting 1-1 draw with Germany. Following England’s meeting with Senegal, the stadium will go on to host one of the last eight games and one of the semi-finals.

Advertisement

What TV channel will England vs Senegal be on?

Speaking ahead of the tournament, ITV’s director of sport, Niall Sloane, confirmed they had picks one and two for the round-of-16. He said: “The World Cup is now in focus and we’re delighted to be able to bring viewers coverage of some of the standout games of the tournament across ITV channels and our new free streaming service ITVX, which launches this autumn. We have picks one and two of the round of 16 and pick one of the quarter-finals. The ITV Sport team is now looking forward to bringing viewers the very best of the first winter World Cup.”

Advertisement