Germany and Belgium are among the teams in action today after France’s win last night (Images: Getty)
The World Cup in Qatar enters its fourth day, following Tuesday’s major upset, where Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi’s Argentina. In last night’s match current holders France had it much easier against Australia, and their quality shone through in a 4-1 win.
Wednesday’s World Cup fixtures in full:
- 10am: Morocco v Croatia (Group F)
- 1pm: Germany v Japan (Group E)
- 4pm: Spain v Costa Rica (Group E)
- 7pm: Belgium v Canada (Group F)
Follow the latest in our live blog, including reports from our football reporter Rahman Osman in Qatar...
World Cup 2022 - latest news and reaction
Southgate concerned over England being used as an example in referee video
Gareth Southgate is concerned that England being used as an example at a pre-World Cup referee meeting could cloud their judgement in awarding penalties to his side.
England were denied what looked like a clear spot-kick when Harry Maguire was grabbed by Rouzbeh Cheshmi early on in their 6-2 win over Iran on Monday. The VAR decided not to intervene but later alerted the referee to a tug on a shirt in the England box which resulted in Mehdi Taremi scoring a last-gasp penalty, while a similar offence resulted in a spot-kick in Argentina’s shock defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
FIFA referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina had singled out England during a pre-tournament briefing – also open to the media – showing a clip of Kalvin Phillips blocking to create space in the box for Maguire to score in England’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Albania last year. The Italian said such a goal would be disallowed at the World Cup and Southgate has been left with concerns by the potential ramifications of England being the team highlighted ahead of the finals.
“What worries me is we were used in an example in the referee’s video,” he said after the Iran win. “What we were shown, the incident in the first half (with Maguire), we were told that would be a definite penalty.
“We’ve got to have that dialogue with FIFA and just make sure… we want clarity, otherwise, we don’t know where we stand. Goals are going in and we don’t know whether they stand or not. The bit that worries me is we were the example we were shown.
“Maybe there’s a shirt pull (for the Iran penalty) – we’ve got to be better on that – but I’m a bit worried we were the example shown, and then to get a decision as happened in the first half, we need some clarification really as to how it’s going to be.”
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings over Ecuador fan chants
Ecuador are facing a FIFA charge over chants made by their supporters during their 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in the World Cup opener on Sunday. FIFA’s disciplinary committee confirmed it has opened proceedings against the Ecuadorian Football Association on the basis of article 13 of its disciplinary code.
The chants in question are understood to have been directed towards Chile, who had brought a legal case against them prior to the tournament over an alleged ineligible player.
In an unrelated incident, Ecuador fans chanted “we want beer” during the match in protest at organisers’ belated decision to ban the consumption of alcohol at games.