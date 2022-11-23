Gareth Southgate is concerned that England being used as an example at a pre-World Cup referee meeting could cloud their judgement in awarding penalties to his side.

England were denied what looked like a clear spot-kick when Harry Maguire was grabbed by Rouzbeh Cheshmi early on in their 6-2 win over Iran on Monday. The VAR decided not to intervene but later alerted the referee to a tug on a shirt in the England box which resulted in Mehdi Taremi scoring a last-gasp penalty, while a similar offence resulted in a spot-kick in Argentina’s shock defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Harry Maguire of England reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium (Getty Images)

FIFA referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina had singled out England during a pre-tournament briefing – also open to the media – showing a clip of Kalvin Phillips blocking to create space in the box for Maguire to score in England’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Albania last year. The Italian said such a goal would be disallowed at the World Cup and Southgate has been left with concerns by the potential ramifications of England being the team highlighted ahead of the finals.

“What worries me is we were used in an example in the referee’s video,” he said after the Iran win. “What we were shown, the incident in the first half (with Maguire), we were told that would be a definite penalty.

“We’ve got to have that dialogue with FIFA and just make sure… we want clarity, otherwise, we don’t know where we stand. Goals are going in and we don’t know whether they stand or not. The bit that worries me is we were the example we were shown.