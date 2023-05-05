Arsenal will play Leicester while Man Utd will host Tottenham as the WSL season nears the end. How to watch on UK TV

This Women’s Super League season has undoubtedly been one of the most exciting with the title-race likely to go right down to the wire.

Just last year, Manchester United were out of the top three, meaning no chance for European football, but they are now the closest they have ever been to lifting the WSL trophy when the season closes at the end of May.

They will, however, have to stave off Chelsea who are rapidly catching up with the Red Devils with Emma Hayes desperate to secure the Blues fourth consecutive WSL title and seventh overall.

United’s boss, Marc Skinner, is however turning the extra pressure of the task at hand into a positive. Speaking to NationalWorld’s Graham Falk on our sister site Manchester World, Skinner said: ““Everyone throws the pressure point like that should be a negative, everyone says ‘you’re under pressure, you have to win this and that’ but yeah...we know! It is why I turn up everyday to do my job”.

With another busy round of fixtures just ahead, here is all you need to know about this weekend’s WSL action...

Sam Kerr scores for Chelsea against Liverpool as Blues edge closer to title

What time is Kick-Off this weekend?

Friday 5 May:

Arsenal vs Leicester - 7.30pm

Sunday 7 May:

Manchester United vs Tottenham - 12.30pm

Liverpool vs Manchester City - 2pm

Reading vs Aston Villa - 2pm

Brighton and Hove Albion vs West Ham - 2pm

Chelsea vs Everton - 6.45pm

How to watch the WSL this weekend

Sky Sports will be showing two of the six games taking place this weekend, BBC Two will have coverage for one while the remaining three are available to stream on the FA Player.

Arsenal vs Leicester can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football and those who wish to stream can do so through the SkyGo app. Coverage of the Gunners’ hosting Leicester will start at 7pm. Sky Sports Football and Premier League will also show Chelsea’s home fixture against Everton on Sunday.

BBC Two will have Manchester United’s match against Spurs on Sunday with fans also able to live stream the action through both BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.

While fans can purchase Sky Sport channels from £18/month, NowTV packages can also be bought from £34.99/month and they are contract free.

Team news

Arsenal’s defeat to Wolfsburg in the UEFA Champions League semi-final was not the only heartbreak they suffered at the Emirates. Laura Wienroither became the fourth player to suffer an ACL injury and will now join fellow ACL victims Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema on the bench. Kim Little will also be sidelined due to her season-ending hamstring injury while Caitlin Foord is still not quite ready to be brought back into the action.

Leicester have no fresh injury concerns and will in fact be boosted by the return of Sam Tierney who served a one-game suspension last time out. Long-term absentees Abbie McManus, Shannon O’Brien and Lachante Paul will continue to up their training but are not ready for a pitch return just yet.

Manchester United will be without their captain Katie Zelem who will serve a one-match suspension following a fifth yellow card. Maria Thorisdottir and Lisa Naalsund are also out of action through injury while Millie Turner will be battling for a place in the starting line-up following a minor injury last month.