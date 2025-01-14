Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson reportedly left an estate burdened with £3.7 million in debt.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a successful football career, Eriksson’s financial difficulties were a result from years of mismanagement and being defrauded by his former financial advisor, Samir Khan.

The Swedish football legend died from pancreatic cancer last August at the age of 76. His beloved home of 22 years, the old farmhouse was put up for sale shortly after his death. The estate inventory was submitted to the Swedish Tax Agency on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Swedish news outlet Göteborgs-Posten, Eriksson’s estate revealed total debts of £8.64 million, including £7.25 million owed to HMRC in UK tax debts. His assets, valued at £4.8 million, were unable to cover the shortfall. Reflecting on his finances in 2017, Eriksson admitted: “I have no idea how much money I have and where it is.”

Eriksson reportedly lost £10 million due to Khan’s alleged fraudulent activities, which included negligent investments and taking out loans against properties in Eriksson’s name. Speaking about the ordeal, Eriksson said: “He, who was trusted to take care of my money, instead made me lose 100 million krona. I did sue him and won in court, but I never got any money back. I was close to personal bankruptcy.”

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76

Eriksson’s luxurious home, Björkefors Manor, located by Lake Fryken in Sweden, is currently up for sale at £1.8 million - less than half its peak value of £4 million. The 13-room mansion, featuring a private beach, tennis court, spa, and a saltwater pool, has been on the market for over five months and is still looking for a buyer.

The house, which Eriksson bought in 2002 for £420,000 and extensively renovated, holds sentimental value for his family. Eriksson described the lake as his true home, stating in a documentary shortly before his death: “Beautiful place. It makes you calm. Makes me calm… I always thought great place to sleep… (my) ashes could be thrown here. It feels like home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite earning substantial wealth during his managerial career, including £7 million in pay-offs from roles with England, Manchester City, and Mexico, Eriksson’s financial legacy was marred by losses incurred through Khan’s alleged actions. Eriksson, who managed England from 2001 to 2006 and led them to two World Cup quarter-finals, also enjoyed major successes in Sweden, Portugal, and Italy.

His funeral, held in Fryksände Church in Torsby on September 13, 2024, cost £48,000. Eriksson had said shortly before his death that he would like his ashes spread by the lake which he considered to be his 'home'.