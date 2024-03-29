Former England captain Phil Vickery

Ex-England rugby captain Phil Vickery has been declared bankrupt with debts worth around £100,000. The 48-year-old - who played in all seven matches of England’s World Cup-winning campaign - owes former management company Vix Limited £97,806. He also needs to pay HMRC £71,000 for missed VAT, PAYE and National Insurance payments.

The Office of the Adjudicator approved his bankruptcy request last month, with Vickery relinquishing positions in at least four businesses on February 21. Vickery, who played 73 times for England and earned five British & Lions caps, called time on his playing career in 2010.

The Daily Mail claim he has amassed debts worth “hundreds and thousands of pounds” to personal contacts and the HMRC. Killock Limited, a management consultancy based in Cheltenham, No 3 Restaurants Limited, Raging Bull Group Limited and Creed Food Service Limited are four businesses he was forced to quit last month.

Other failed ventures include Spring Star Consulting, which filed zero accounts, and Phil Vickery Holdings Limited. The 48-year-old is regarded as an England legend - playing a key role in the 2003 World Cup triumph.

Vickery was captain four years later as the Lions almost achieved glory again - losing the final to South Africa. The former London Wasps star dipped his toe into showbiz following retirement, appearing on Celebrity Masterchef in 2011.