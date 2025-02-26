Lewis Hamilton has reunited with his old trainer Angela Cullen after joining forces with Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion jumped ship from Mercedes this season, and today (February 26) has been taking his new car through its paces in pre-season testing at Bahrain.

As part of his new venture - which sees him reunite with a whole host of names from his past - Hamilton has reportedly been surrounding himself with a familiar inner circle. This includes Cullen, with whom he amicably parted ways at the end of the 2023 season.

The New Zealand physiotherapist was practically inseparable from Hamilton during their time together at Mercedes, helping him to bounce back in 2016 after losing the championship to Nico Rosberg. Hamilton then went on to win four consecutive titles as their partnership flourished.

Lewis Hamilton has already racked up almost 50 laps in the first day of pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit. | Getty Images

Among the people Hamilton has also reunited with at Ferrari are senior performance engineer Jock Clear - who was Hamilton’s performance engineer when he first joined Mercedes - and team principal Fred Vasseur, who was Hamilton’s team boss during their 2006 GP2 title (now Formula 2).

Hamilton fans will be hoping that Cullen’s return is a good omen for the prancing horses. But while the 50-year-old is a familiar face in the paddock, many fans don’t know all that much about her.

Here’s everything you need to know about the physio and where she came from:

Angela Cullen’s career

Born in Devonport, New Zealand, Cullen played field hockey as a youngster, representing her country at an international level between the ages of 15 and 21. While at university, she gained a degree in health science and physiotherapy.

She initially gained recognition for her work with the British Olympics team, working closely with the 100m and 200m sprinters, as well as the 4x100m relay team. The latter went on to win a gold medal at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

After this success, Cullen worked with the New Zealand Academy of Sport and even took part in the 2006 Tierra del Fuego - cycling more than 150 miles a day.

It was 2016 when she joined forces with Hamilton, following the death of his close mentor Aki Hintsa. While also serving as a physiotherapist, she has reportedly worked as his personal chauffeur, mental health coach and confidante.

When she separated from Hamilton in 2023, Cullen spent a time working with another racing driver and fellow Kiwi, Marcus Armstrong. The 24-year-old races for Meyer Shank Racing in IndyCar.

Are Angela Cullen and Lewis Hamilton dating?

This is a rumour that has persistently cropped up over the years, especially with how close the pair have been seen in the F1 paddock. Cullen was the first person Hamilton would run to when celebrating a win, and she would be shoulder-to-shoulder with the Brit no matter what the result.

But this rumour is unfounded and entirely untrue. In fact, Cullen is happily married to partner Silas and they have three children together - a daughter and two sons. The family apparently live somewhere in the French part of the Alps.