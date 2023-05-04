The second Miami Grand Prix will take place this weekend. Max Verstappen will look for second win in Florida.

The first of three American Grand Prix takes place this weekend as the ten franchises return to Miami for a second year.

After a build-up of exceptional pomp and circumstance at last year’s Miami Grand Prix did not quite live up to the hype and expectation that was imagined. However, while this year could be relatively similar given Red Bull’s dominance, this weekend should see both Ferrari and Mercedes bring the first of the major upgrades to their car while McLaren will look to maximise on the upgrade they brought in last weekend.

In last weekend’s outing in Baku, Charles Leclerc enjoyed his first podium when he took third in Azerbaijan while McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri showed signs of promise. Sergio Perez won his sixth Grand Prix and continued his dominance on the street circuits. With another street circuit to prepare for this weekend, we could see a double-header win for the Mexican Red Bull driver.

Max Verstappen will hope to enjoy the success he saw in last year’s inaugural Miami race and while we may not see much competition from the rest of the drivers, the fiercest battles could well be between the two Red Bull teammates.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Miami Grand Prix...

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen during Miami Grand Prix

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

The race weekend will begin on Friday 5 May 2023 and will conclude with the race on Sunday 7 May. Here is the full race schedule and the UK timings:

Friday 7 May:

Practice 1: 7pm - 8pm

Practice 2: 10.30pm - 11.30pm

Saturday 6 May:

Practice 3: 5.30pm - 6.30pm

Qualfiying: 9pm - 10pm

Sunday 7 May:

RACE: 8.30pm

Where does the Miami Grand Prix take place?

The race takes place at the Miami International Autodrome and is described by F1 as a ‘street-track spectacular’. The Hard Rock stadium features at the epicentre and the 5.41km features 19 corners, three straights, three DRS zones and with top speeds of over 340km/h.

There are elevation changes with the track heading over an eit ramp and under various flyovers across uneven ground.

How to watch Miami Grand Prix?

Fans can watch Formula 1 on Sky Sports’ dedicated channel, Sky Sports F1, and coverage can also be streamed on SkyGo. Races are also usually shown on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky Sports F1 can be found on channel 406 on Sky and 506 on Virgin, while Main Event is on 401 on Sky and 501 on Virgin.

Highlights are shown across Sky Sports F1 with repeats of qualifying and race later on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, while Sky Sports News will show clips. Fans can also check out highlights on Sky Sports’ website and Formula 1’s official channels. Channel 4 also have free-to-air highlights, with qualifying highlights shown at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Who will win Miami Grand Prix?

Here are the top ten odds for who will win the Miami Grand Prix according to bet365...