One of the most prestigious Formula 1 grand prix events gets underway this weekend as drivers take to the track in Monaco.

The Circuit de Monaco will host the highly-anticipated event this weekend. The world famous Grand Prix is one of the biggest on the F1 calendar with excitement high heading into the nail-biting weekend.

Max Verstappen cinched victory in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last week and moved within just 22 points of championship leader Oscar Piastri, setting up excitement for Monaco.

The Monaco Grand Prix gets underway this weekend, with qualifying taking place on Saturday afternoon (May 24). | AFP via Getty Images

There’s already drama on the cards, after Aston martin driver Lance Stroll was handed a one-place grid penalty after colliding with Charles Leclerc during FP1. Oliver Bearman has also been given a 10-place grid penalty after overtaking Carlos Sainz under red-flag conditions.

Leclerc topped the timesheets during the first two practice sessions. But what else could this weekend have in store? Here’s how you can tune in to the action live.

When does Monaco Grand Prix qualifying start?

Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix 2025 will get underway at 4pm local time on Saturday, may 24. This means that qualifying will begin at 3pm UK time.

What channel is Monaco Grand Prix qualifying on?

F1 fans will be able to tune into Monaco Grand Prix qualifying on Sky Sports F1. Coverage of qualifying will begin at 2.10pm, with the race getting underway at 3pm.

The grand prix itself will take place on Sunday, May 25. Build-up will begin at 12.30pm with the race setting off at 2pm UK time.

Sky Sports subscribers can tune in on TV or via to Sky Go app. NOW TV customer who have the sports package can also tune, with sports day passes also available to buy