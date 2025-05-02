Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Max Verstappen was absent from the media day at the Miami Grand Prix on Thursday as his girlfriend Kelly Piquet expects their baby.

The four-time F1 world champion, 27, announced in December that he was expecting his first child with long-term girlfriend Piquet, 36. Verstappen was reportedly still at home in Monaco on Thursday but a Red Bull spokesperson stated that the Dutch driver will be at the circuit for action on track in Florida on Friday.

A Red Bull statement read: “Max will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby. All is well and he will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend. We will not be offering any further comment at this time in respect towards the privacy of Max and his family.”

In the past few hours, messages have appeared on social media that Verstappen's plane is still in Nice, the airport closest to Monaco. The Duthcman and girlfriend Kelly live there.

Max Verstappen was absent from the media day at the Miami Grand Prix on Thursday as his girlfriend Kelly Piquet expects their baby. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Users believe the baby has been born on Thursday, the media day. One user wrote: “Max Verstappen baby is so real being born on media day and saving Max from having to do media.“

However, an account that tracks where airplanes land and take off reported on Thursday afternoon that Verstappen's plane has left Nice. The private jet is said to be on its way to Miami, where the Dutchman will join in for FP1 and Sprint Qualifying on Friday.

Who is Kelly Piquet?

Piquet was born in Homburg, Germany, to a family already famous in the motorsport arena. Her father is three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet, and her mother is Dutch model Sylvia Tamsma. She spent her early years growing up in the South of France before she relocated with her family to Brazil when she was 12 years old.

After attending school in Brazil, France, and England, Piquet moved to New York City to enrol in Marymount Manhattan College to major in International Relations with a focus on political science and economics. Piquet has made a successful career for herself in her own right. While still at college, the Brazilian began building a career in the fashion industry, which expanded into journalism and public relations.

Over the years, she has held roles such as a stylist assistant at Vogue Latinoamerica and worked in the couture buying office at Bergdorf Goodman. During her time as a model, so far, Piquet has landed work with brands such as Tiffany, Louis Vuitton, Pepe Jeans, and PatBo.