Shock pole position at the Suzuka Circuit for the Japanese Grand Prix qualifying this morning.

The Japanese Grand Prix qualifying session has produced a shock pole position. McLaren won both races so far this season – one each for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri – and had set the pace by topping all three practice sessions this weekend, however they failed to come out on top this morning.

Max Verstappen produced an incredible lap to stun the McLaren pair and claim pole position. Verstappen’s Red Bull has been off the pace throughout practice, with the four-time world champion saying he was lacking confidence in his car ahead of qualifying. But the Dutchman showed his quality when it mattered to beat Norris by just 0.012 seconds.

Verstappen’s race engineer told his driver over the radio that the lap was “insane”. “Every session we just kept on making little improvements, I think that is where we made the difference and the last lap was just flat out,” Verstappen said. “We will look to tomorrow and do our best.”

Formula 1 qualifying: Shock pole position for Japanese Grand Prix | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Norris added: “I’m happy, congrats to Max he did a good job. You’ve got to credit something when it’s a lap that good that he must have done. It’s going to be an exciting race.”

Piastri will line up from third on his birthday on Sunday, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

George Russell, who has finished third in the first two races of the season, had appeared to be the nearest challenger to the McLarens at Suzuka but could only manage fifth in his Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton struggled to find pace for Ferrari and will start Sunday’s race from eighth. British driver Oliver Bearman enjoyed a superb session, putting his Haas into Q3 for the first time this season and qualified 10th.

Home favourite Yuki Tsunoda suffered a disappointing Q2 exit on his Red Bull debut, having replaced Liam Lawson who was ditched after just two races and returned to Racing Bulls. Tsunoda qualified 15th and one place behind Lawson – the New Zealander making it out of Q1 for the first time this campaign.

Qualifying was disrupted by grass fires at the side of the Suzuka Circuit track, an issue which has plagued the action throughout the weekend. Friday’s second practice and Saturday morning’s session were each red-flagged twice when dry grass caught fire.

The FIA had taken preventative measures heading into Saturday’s action and again doused the grass ahead of qualifying, with concern that the weekend’s first competitive racing could be affected.

Another fire, primarily caused by sparks thrown up by the skid blocks under the cars, began with eight minutes of Q2 remaining as the session was halted for more water to be put on the affected area.