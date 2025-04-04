Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack Doohan brought out one of four red flags in Japanese Grand Prix practice this morning.

The Alpine driver, who missed the first practice session while Ryo Hirakawa drove in his stead, was getting to grips with the Suzuka circuit when he span out at turn one, hitting the barrier and trashing the car.

His high-speed crash saw two wheels break free from his Alpine, with the 22-year-old being helped out of his car by medical staff. He was then driven off to the medical centre for a precautionary check-up.

After crashing out of practice, Doohan said over the radio: “I’m okay, yeah. What happened?” to which his engineer Josh Peckett said: “We're just looking at everything on our side here.”

Alpine's mechanics will have to work fast to repair Jack Doohan's car after he crashed out of FP2 at the Japanese Grand Prix. | AFP via Getty Images

As it turned out, Doohan made what some might consider to be a ‘rookie mistake’ on the entrance to turn one, which caused his car to spin out of control.

The main straight at Suzuka is one of the designated “DRS zones” on the track - meaning drivers can open up their rear wing for a burst of speed. This is activated by pressing a button on their steering wheel, and usually de-activated automatically by braking (although you can also press the button again).

Doohan arrived at turn one flat-out, which can be done before hitting the brakes for turn two. But in doing so, he turned in with the DRS flap still open on his Alpine.

Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer said: “He’s turned in with DRS on - he’s turned in flat and still gt DRS open; he’s lost rear load.”

A spokesperson for the Alpine F1 team added: “Following precautionary medical checks, we can confirm that Jack is okay. Now we're working hard to get the car ready for tomorrow.”

Elsewhere in practice, McLaren topped the timesheets, with Oscar Piastri leading the way from Lando Norris. Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson put the Racing Bulls third and fifth respectively, with Lewis Hamilton splitting them in his Ferrari.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen was eighth fastest when the chequered flag fell, with new Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda down in 18th. The Japanese driver had earlier made a solid start to life with his new team, finishing sixth fastest in the first session and just over a tenth off the pace of Verstappen.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the opening running, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “That’s a positive start for Yuki. He knows the circuit very well here. His feedback is very clear, very concise in the car.

“It’s just the start of his journey with the team and there’s plenty to get into.”