With F1 heading to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, it's time for Brits to prepare to burn the midnight oil.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez plays host to the Mexican Grand Prix. (Picture: Getty Images)

A classic grand prix circuit from the 1990s, reimagined for modern Formula 1, this race track in Mexico City boasts long straights, tight corners and the iconic stadium section.

This weekend, F1 heads to Mexico for round 20 of the 2023 season - and while the championships are wrapped up, there is still plenty to play for. With Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both being disqualified from last week's US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers will be out with a vengence this weekend, with the former team beginning to catch the dominant Red Bulls.

How to watch the Mexico Grand Prix

The Mexico Grand Prix will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 and F1 TV - both of which require subscriptions. Highlights of qualifying and the race will be broadcast later on Channel 4, presented by Lee McKenzie, David Coulthard and Lawrence Barretto. Due to the time difference, the highlights won't be broadcast until the following morning of each session.

Unlike last weekend, there is no sprint race in Mexico, so the weekend will follow the traditional F1 format of three practice sessions, qualifying and then the race itself.

2023 Mexico Grand Prix schedule (GMT)

Friday, 27 October, Practice 1: 7.30pm

Friday, 27 October, Practice 2: 11pm

Saturday, 28 October, Practice 3: 6.30pm

Saturday, 28 October, Qualifying: 10pm