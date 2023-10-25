Mexico Grand Prix: Start times for qualifying and race in Mexico City
With F1 heading to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, it's time for Brits to prepare to burn the midnight oil.
A classic grand prix circuit from the 1990s, reimagined for modern Formula 1, this race track in Mexico City boasts long straights, tight corners and the iconic stadium section.
This weekend, F1 heads to Mexico for round 20 of the 2023 season - and while the championships are wrapped up, there is still plenty to play for. With Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both being disqualified from last week's US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers will be out with a vengence this weekend, with the former team beginning to catch the dominant Red Bulls.
Meanwhile, the fight for seventh in the constructor's championship is hotting up too; after Logan Sargeant bagged his first points in F1 last weekend, Williams Racing will be desperate to fend off Alfa Romeo, Haas and Alpha Tauri in the remaining few races. Mexico's long straights and high altitute should benefit the British outfit here too. And with rumours still circulating about his future, will Sergio Perez return to form at his home race - or does he have an announcement to make, potentially on retirement?
How to watch the Mexico Grand Prix
The Mexico Grand Prix will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 and F1 TV - both of which require subscriptions. Highlights of qualifying and the race will be broadcast later on Channel 4, presented by Lee McKenzie, David Coulthard and Lawrence Barretto. Due to the time difference, the highlights won't be broadcast until the following morning of each session.
Unlike last weekend, there is no sprint race in Mexico, so the weekend will follow the traditional F1 format of three practice sessions, qualifying and then the race itself.
2023 Mexico Grand Prix schedule (GMT)
Friday, 27 October, Practice 1: 7.30pm
Friday, 27 October, Practice 2: 11pm
Saturday, 28 October, Practice 3: 6.30pm
Saturday, 28 October, Qualifying: 10pm
Sunday, 29 October, Race: 8pm