Formula 1 is back this weekend - and you don’t necessarily have to fork out for Sky Sports to watch it.

While Sky Sports F1 will have comprehensive coverage of the coming season - which is set to be one of the most competitive in recent years - motorsport fans will still be able to enjoy all the action on freeview.

Starting with the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, March 16, Channel 4 will be broadcasting highlights of every single race; typically broadcast a few hours after the live event, the highlights condense the race into something more akin to a Match of the Day format, where only the key moments of the race are shown.

Presenter Steve Jones leads coverage of the highlights alongside former Formula 1 drivers David Coulthard and Mark Webber, who were teammates at Red Bull Racing in 2008. Coulthard retired at the end of that season, while Webber continued in the sport until the end of 2013 - and is now McLaren driver Oscar Piastri’s manager.

Scottish racer Coulthard said: “The 2025 F1 season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in years. With new driver partnerships shaking up the grid and some hugely talented rookies stepping into the spotlight, we’re in for a fascinating battle across the field.

“It’s always thrilling to see how fresh rivalries develop and how the new generation adapts to the intensity of Formula 1. I can’t wait to see who rises to the challenge and who surprises us along the way.”

As with previous years, Channel 4 will be broadcasting the British Grand Prix weekend in full, including qualifying on the Saturday. This year, F1 goes to Silverstone on July 5 and 6, with the race scheduled in the middle of the European stint of the season.

However, this is the only full race weekend Channel 4 viewers will be able to watch, with Sky Sports holding exclusive broadcasting rights in the UK.

Channel 4’s sport commissioner, Joe Blake-Turner, added: “Our expert team of David Coulthard and Mark Webber led by Steve Jones and Lee McKenzie will deliver world-class coverage, entertaining analysis, and behind-the-scenes insights.

“They’ll be ably supported by Billy Monger and Ariana Bravo with commentary from Alex Jaques. With every race’s highlights and live coverage of the British Grand Prix weekend, Channel 4 remains the ultimate destination for F1 fans who want to experience the drama and excitement of the sport for free.”