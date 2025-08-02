McLaren’s dominance of the F1 field looks set to continue in Hungary - although the world championship fight is far from over.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have topped the timesheets in the first two practice sessions this weekend, the Briton leading his teammate by the finest of margins.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has followed close behind, with Ferrari’s upgrades appearing to give them a step forward in the pecking order.

It comes as Max Verstappen commits his short-term future to Red Bull, saying he will race for them in 2026 after the departure of Christian Horner - despite flirting with a move to Mercedes.

The Hungaroring has provided some classic races in years gone by, like Esteban Ocon’s surprise win for Alpine in 2021; Jenson Button’s first victory in 2005; and Michael Schumacher’s three-stop masterclass in 1998, where he pulled out “19 qualifying laps” to win the race.

This weekend, with the McLaren’s battling for the top step of the podium, should be no exception.

Here is the full schedule for this coming weekend, including when qualifying and the grand prix will start.

Session times

Third practice - Saturday, August 2 (10.30am)

Qualifying - Saturday, August 2 (3pm)

Grand Prix - Sunday, August 3 (2pm)

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix

For UK viewers, the full Hungarian Grand Prix weekend - plus Formula 3 and Formula 2 events - is available to view on Sky Sports, with the dedicated F1 channel providing weekend-long coverage.

The weekend can also be followed live via NowTV - Sky’s mobile subscription service - as well as Sky Q and Sky Glass.

Channel 4 will be broadcasting highlights of the race on Sunday evening.