A sight we are so rarely used to seeing nowadays but the Australian Grand Prix witnessed a Red Bull returning to the garage. For the first time in two years Max Verstappen was failed to finish and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz secured his second race win of is career. The Italian horses enjoyed a 1-2 finish with McLaren’s Lando Norris coming in third.

With the Japanese Grand Prix just around days away, Formula 1 fans will likely be treated to an exceptionally strong return from the three-time World Champion as the Dutchman looks to rectify the points lost last week. However, the track is well known for McLaren highlights with the team winning nine races here. Last year’s race also witnessed the McLaren pairing of Norris and Oscar Piastri coming in second and third respectively and team Principal Zak Brown will be hopeful the duo can improve upon their 2023 finishes as they take to the track this weekend.

Oscar Piastri celebrates third place in the Japanese Grand Prix 2023

Ahead of what is sure to be an exciting weekend of racing action, with the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russel also hoping to restore some much needed points, here is all you need to know about how to follow the action from Japan...

When is the Japanese Grand Prix?

The race weekend will begin on Friday 5 April and conclude with the main event on Sunday 7 April 2024. Here is the full schedule:

Practice 1: Friday 5 April, 3.30am-4.30am

Practice 2: Friday 5 April, 7am-8am

Practice 3: Saturday 6 April, 3.30am-4.30am

Qualifying: Saturday 6 April, 7am-8am

RACE: Sunday 7 April, 6am

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix

The Japanese Grand Prix will once again be available to watch on Sky Sports. The broadcaster has a dedicated Formula 1 channel which will show all practice and qualifying sessions as well as the race. Sky Sports Main Event will also broadcast much of the action, including the 6am race on Sunday.

Fans can tune into Sky Sports from £18/month or purchase a NowTV pass to tap into the Sky Sports channels from £11.99/day.

Where does the Japanese Grand Prix take place?

