A racing driver accused of raping a nurse who was looking after F1 legend Michael Schumacher has been identified.

Yesterday it emerged that the person alleged to have carried out the sex attack on the nurse, which happened at the Schumacher family home in Gland, Switzerland after an evening of drinking vodka cocktails, was a driver.

Now, as the court case was due to get underway his identity has been revealed as Australian Joey Mawson. Mawson did not turn up to court yesterday, and the while the trial was officially opened, it was immediately adjourned.

Mawson, 29, is a friend of Michael Schumacher’s son Mick, 26. No members of the Schumacher family are connected to the case.

The prosecution case is that Mawson raped the nurse twice after the cocktail party. She had been put to bed as she was worse for wear. His case, in which he denies the charge, is that it was consensual, and that the pair had previously kissed in a nightclub. The court papers have outlined that nobody else in the house heard anything, and that the nurse woke with no memory of the incident.

The allegations are from 2019, and a criminal complaint was filed in 2022, after she left the Schumacher medical team. Schumacher needs round-the-clock care after a traumatic skiing accident in 2013 which left him with severe brain injuries.

Who is Joey Mawson?

Mawson started karting at the age of seven and rose through the ranks of junior racing in Australia, at once stage being named the best junior karter in the country.

He has raced in Formula Four and Formula three, and is a double champion of the Australian S5000 Championship, but at the moment is serving a three-year competition ban for breaking anti-doping rules. This is due to end in May next year.

He was a close friend - and on-the-track rival of Mick Schumacher – and has raced against now-F1 drivers including Lando Norris and George Russell.

He was issued the ban in September 2024, with it being backdated to May 2023 after he was found to have taken meldonium, which is said to improve athletic recovery, in a supplement he had used.