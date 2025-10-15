A racing driver stands accused of raping a nurse caring for stricken Michael Schumacher after a boozy party in the F1 legend’s mansion.

The alleged perpetrator is a friend of Schumacher’s son Mick, according to legal papers filed in Switzerland, where seven-time world champion Schumacher lives. He has lived a reclusive life since a skiing accident in 2013 which caused a traumatic brain injury, and is believed to need round-the-clock care.

The case is that after a night of drinking vodka cocktails, the unnamed man, who was staying on the estate, bumped into the nurse in the house in Gland and raped her in an upstairs bedroom.

Michael Schumacher | Getty Images

The man has not been named in the court papers but is said to be a professional driver. No members of the Schumacher family are accused, and French website 24heures says none was there at the time.

The allegations are from 2019, and a criminal complaint was filed in 2022. The trial is due to take place this week, says 24heures .

The woman, who is in her 30s, has denied there was any relationship between her and her alleged attacker, but he has said that they previously kissed at a nightclub in Geneva.

24heures has reported that after the evening of drinking: “She could no longer stand and had to lie on the floor. Her playmates decided to take her back to a private room reserved for staff during night shifts.

“Given her condition, a physiotherapist and the defendant decided to carry her to her bed. They put her to bed ‘without undressing her’, the indictment states, noting that she had fallen asleep. They left the light on in the bathroom and then left the room. Shortly afterward, the young man, who was staying in an adjacent room, allegedly returned to the scene and committed the act twice, taking advantage of her unconsciousness. The two colleagues say they saw and heard nothing.”

The trial was scheduled for today.