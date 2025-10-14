F1 champion Michael Schumacher was involved in a near fatal skiing accident in 2013.

In December 2013, F1 champion Michael Schumacher was placed in a coma after being involved in a near fatal skiing accident in 2013. The incident took place in the resort of Méribel.

The Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, then 44, was airlifted to the University Hospital in Grenoble after hitting his head while skiing with a group of friends and his then 14-year old son Mick at the Méribel resort. A statement by Michael Schumacher’s manager Sabine Kehm was released at the time.

It read: "Michael fell on his head when he was on a private skiing trip in the French Alps. He was taken to hospital and is receiving professional medical attention. We ask for understanding that we cannot give out continuous information about his health.”

A portrait of Michael Schumacher of Germany and the Ferrari team in the garage before the Fosters Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia on March 9, 2003. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images). | Getty Images

Michael Schumacher was placed in an induced coma after the accident and in June 2014, he left the hospital in Grenoble. A statement was released by his family which read: “His family would like to explicitly thank all his treating doctors, nurses and therapists in Grenoble as well as the first aiders at the place of the accident, who did an excellent job in those first months.

The statement also read: The family also wishes to thank all the people who have sent Michael all the many good wishes to Michael. We are sure it helped him.” The statement continued: “For the future we ask for understanding that his further rehabilitation will take place away from the public eye.”

Since his accident, Michael Schumacher has been cared for at his home on Lake Geneva. L'Equipe journalist Stefan L'Hermitte has now given an update on Schumacher’s condition and told RTL that “I would not say he is doing well, but maybe that he is doing a bit better, because fundamentally we don't know anything.”

Stefan also said: “The only real news comes from his family, and that's always very important, because the news that comes from his family is the good news. The news that comes from outside is probably not worth much.

“This year he signed a helmet. It was for a charity event. Did his wife hold his hand? We don't know exactly, but it's the first time that we have had a positive sign, almost a sign of life.

“But the fact is, we still haven't seen him walk, and apparently he still can't speak. So we're still dealing with someone who is still breathing, who might have some small interactions with his family, but we can't say for sure that he's doing well.”

In 2021, the Netflix documentary Schumacher was released. The synopsis read: “Through exclusive interviews and archival footage, this documentary traces an intimate portrait of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher.”

In the documentary, Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna said: “I have never blamed God for what happened. It was just really bad luck – all the bad luck anyone can have in life. It’s always terrible when you say, “Why is this happening to Michael or us?” But then why does it happen to other people?”