The Dutch driver is on the verge of securing his third consecutive Formula 1 title.

Max Verstappen is within touching distance of winning his third consecutive Formula 1 world title and he has a huge chance of wrapping it up this weekend in Qatar. It’s been an astonishing season for the Red Bull superstar, who boasts a mammoth 177-point lead at the top of the drivers’ standings over teammate Sergio Perez.

Checo is the only remaining driver who can mathematically challenge Verstappen for the 2023 title but it’s an extremely tall task and the writing is pretty much already on the wall. Since his first Drivers’ Championship triumph in 2021, Verstappen and Red Bull have been F1’s most dominant force and this season they have been unstoppable. After claiming the first win of the calendar in Bahrain, the 26-year-old has met 13 chequered flags and earned a podium finish in every race except for the Singapore Grand Prix, where he came fifth. He has also won two of the three Sprints so far.

Red Bull has won all but one race this season, with Carlos Sainz’s run at the Marina Bay Street Circuit with Ferrari the only exception. Thanks to their dominant performance, Red Bull are on for another clean sweep, but how soon could Verstappen be crowned champion once again?

How can Max Verstappen win the F1 title in Qatar?

There are 180 points left to claim this season over the course of the six remaining Grands Prix and three Sprints. However, Verstappen could, and more than likely will, win the F1 drivers’ title this weekend in Qatar.

The Dutchman needs just three points between now and the finale in Abu Dhabi next month to mathematically clinch his third Drivers’ Championship. This can be done before he even takes to the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen has the opportunity to become the first driver in history to win the F1 title in a Sprint race. If he finishes sixth or higher on Saturday — or seventh or eighth if Perez finishes second or third — Verstappen will once again claim the crown. Even if he fails to pick up any points during the Sprint, he will still win the title if Perez finishes fourth or lower.

If Perez wins the Sprint and Verstappen fails to pick up a point by finishing outside the top eight, the reigning champion needs to simply finish eighth or higher during the race on Sunday and he will wrap up his third consecutive Championship.

With plenty of time left in his career, Verstappen is in strong stead to continue his hugely impressive gold rush and he discussed the title record held by Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

“Michael’s achievements were incredible, but when he was achieving these kinds of things it was seen as normal because he was an amazing driver with an amazing team and everything came together. Maybe people got bored of it? But it was incredible to have achieved those kinds of things.