Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen will make his official GT3 debut this weekend - marking a potential shift in his career.

The four-time world champ has long shown affection for endurance racing, jumping into virtual GT3 cars in his sim racing rig at home and even competing in an online version of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

This weekend, the Dutchman will make his real-life debut in the racing series, swapping his Red Bull RB21 for a Ferrari 296 GT3 at the Nurburgring Nordschleife this weekend.

Verstappen obtained his grade A DMSB Nordschleife permit earlier this month, which allows him to race GT3 cars at the fearsome 20.8km circuit. Now, he will compete in the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Series (NLS) as part of Team Redline - with whom he hosts most of his sim racing streams on Twitch.

The NLS circuit combines the Nordschleife with the attached grand prix circuit, which F1 last visited in 2020. A whopping 110 cars will compete this weekend in a four-hour race, with teams entering cars in various classes for the event.

Verstappen, 27, tested the Ferrari 296 around the Nordschleife earlier in the year, driving under the pseudonym Franz Hermann. His fastest lap time that day, although not officially recorded, was allegedly faster than the official GT3 lap record for the track.

After Red Bull fell behind McLaren in the F1 pecking order this season, Verstappen has dragged his car back into contention with back-to-back wins in Monza and Baku. Mathematically, he can still win the world title this season, despite currently sitting 69 points behind championship leader, Oscar Piastri.

Despite arguably being the most naturally talented F1 driver of all-time - and having the accolades to back it up - Verstappen has already gone on record about not overstaying his welcome in the sport, with a passion for exploring other categories like endurance racing.

In an interview with Michael Lore in 2023, he said: “I love racing, I still do, but I also want to do things outside of Formula 1 at some stage. It’s about desire. If you would not have won them, you keep on trying, to achieve something like that.

“Now that I have won [F1 world titles], it is nice to win another one, and another one. But it is basically the same thing.

“So, it is not something that will keep me here forever.”

Verstappen has already been vocal about wanting to take part in the NLS 24-hour race as early as next year. But he could also chase the illustrious ‘triple crown’ - an unofficial title for drivers who win the F1 world championship, Le Mans 24 Hours and Indianapolis 500.

A move from F1 to IndyCar would see him likely dominate the American single-seater series, and he could then put all his eggs into the Le Mans basket, so to speak.

The only other driver to win the triple crown is Graham Hill, who completed the hat-trick by winning Le Mans in 1972. Others have come close - Fernando Alonso has not won the Indy 500, and both Jacques Villeneuve and Mario Andretti never won the Le Mans 24 Hours.

But for the time being, Verstappen has committed his future to Red Bull Racing, and shows no sign of giving up on F1 anytime soon.

Is the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Series on TV?

Despite this weekend’s NLS event being perhaps the most high-profile in its history - due to its special entrant - it is not being broadcast on any TV channels in the UK.

However, the race will be live streamed on YouTube, with lights out at 11am on Saturday, September 27. Qualifying will take place earlier in the morning.