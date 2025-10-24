The world championship is entering the endgame stages - and Max Verstappen is hunting down the favourites.

With five rounds left of the 2025 season, a measly 40 points separate the top three drivers in the championship.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri still leads the standings with 346 points, but teammate Lando Norris has closed the gap to 14 points after the Australian’s form dipped in recent races.

This weekend, the F1 circus heads to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the Mexico City Grand Prix - a circuit with long straights and tight corners that have historically favoured Verstappen’s cars. But the medium-speed corners in the third sector will be where the McLaren shines, so don’t rule them out just yet.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, the four-time world champion said: “It’s clear that we had a good run - I’ve definitely been enjoying it a lot more like that, and of course, we will try to carry that momentum forward.

“At the same time, we know that we need to be perfect until the end to have a chance, but that’s fine. We just try to enjoy it, try to do the best we can, and maximise it. At the end, we will see where we end up.”

With this weekend’s Grand Prix taking place in North America, there is a significant time difference that means the race won’t start at the usual 2pm UK time.

Here is the schedule for all this weekend’s sessions, including when qualifying and the race will start for Brits.

Friday, October 24 - 7.30pm

Friday, October 24 - 11pm

Saturday, October 25 - 6.30pm

Saturday, October 25 - 10pm

Sunday, October 26 - 8pm