Mexico City Grand Prix: What time does the race start on Sunday as Max Verstappen hunts down McLaren duo
With five rounds left of the 2025 season, a measly 40 points separate the top three drivers in the championship.
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri still leads the standings with 346 points, but teammate Lando Norris has closed the gap to 14 points after the Australian’s form dipped in recent races.
But Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is on an unrelenting charge, having won three of the past four races and now having all the momentum, with the team’s recent changes to the car seeming to give him the upper hand.
This weekend, the F1 circus heads to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the Mexico City Grand Prix - a circuit with long straights and tight corners that have historically favoured Verstappen’s cars. But the medium-speed corners in the third sector will be where the McLaren shines, so don’t rule them out just yet.
Speaking ahead of the weekend, the four-time world champion said: “It’s clear that we had a good run - I’ve definitely been enjoying it a lot more like that, and of course, we will try to carry that momentum forward.
“At the same time, we know that we need to be perfect until the end to have a chance, but that’s fine. We just try to enjoy it, try to do the best we can, and maximise it. At the end, we will see where we end up.”
With this weekend’s Grand Prix taking place in North America, there is a significant time difference that means the race won’t start at the usual 2pm UK time.
Here is the schedule for all this weekend’s sessions, including when qualifying and the race will start for Brits.
Friday, October 24 - 7.30pm
Friday, October 24 - 11pm
Saturday, October 25 - 6.30pm
Saturday, October 25 - 10pm
Sunday, October 26 - 8pm