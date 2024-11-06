F1 backmarkers Sauber have dropped both their drivers for 2025 - and have signed a rookie from Formula 2 instead.

Lewis Hamilton’s former team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu are both without a seat for next season after being ditched by Sauber. The Swiss team, who have not scored a single point all season, will become Audi in 2026.

German driver Nico Hulkenberg, 37, had already been signed for next year, and Sauber has now announced that he will be joined by Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto. The 20-year-old is currently leading the F2 championship and is highly-rated by many in the paddock.

Bortoleto leads the junior series championship by four and a half points, as he is closely followed by Red Bull junior driver Isaac Hadjar. He has won two races this season - claiming victory at the Red Bull Ring in Austria and at Monza, Italy.

“This is one of the most exciting projects in motorsport, if not in all of sports,” Bortoleto said. “Joining a team that combines the rich motorsport history of Sauber and Audi is a true honour.

“Beyond simply being a member, I aim to grow with this ambitious project and reach the pinnacle of motorsport.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity given to me by the team and for the chance to work alongside an experienced driver like Nico. I am confident that together, we will write our own success story.”

While Zhou’s future remains uncertain, there are rumours that Bottas - who spent five seasons at Mercedes - could return to the team in a reserve driver role.

The Finn said: “A situation like this is never easy for anyone - but after all the good and in-depth discussions we had in the past weeks, we realised that the conditions to grow this project together were not met.

“These past years with the team have been an incredible journey, full of growth, challenges, and unforgettable moments. Though it’s time to move on, I’ll always carry a piece of this team with me, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for us both.”