Formula 1 fans are in mourning today - myself included.

The news today is that F1 bosses have arranged for the Belgian Grand Prix to be rotated in and out of the calendar, as of next year. This means that in 2028 and 2030, we won’t be going to Spa-Francorchamps.

It comes as the sport aims to free up more space for races elsewhere - with Thailand, Argentina, Rwanda and a second race in Saudi Arabia all vying for spots on the schedule. The new season stars in Melbourne on March 16.

F1 has always raced at Spa - it just won't feel right without it on the calendar. Olivier Gendebien is approaching Radillon in the yellow Ferrari 156. | The Klemantaski Collection / Getty Images

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “The Belgian Grand Prix was one of the races that made up our maiden championship in 1950, so as we kick off our 75th anniversary year it is fitting that we can share the news of this important extension.

“Spa-Francorchamps is rightly lauded by drivers and fans alike as one of the finest race tracks in the world and it has played host to some incredible moments over its many seasons in Formula One.

“In recent years it has undergone significant work to improve the facility and overall fan experience, and I would like to pay tribute to the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their dedication and passionate support for Formula One in Belgium.”

I, for one, am furious about this decision. Spa-Francorchamps has been consistently raced at since 1922 - back when it was a 14.9km circuit that took racers through the surrounding villages of Malmedy, Holowell and Blanchimont.

This circuit is motorsport heritage, and alongside the likes of Silverstone and Monza, deserves a permanent place on the F1 calendar. Not to mention the fact that we’ve had so many classic races and moments at this track.

From the chaos of the 1998 Grand Prix - where 13 drivers crashed into one another - to Mika Hakkinen’s daring overtake on Michael Schumacher in 2000, where the two went either side of backmarker Riccardo Zonta into Les Combes.

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg collided at the same corner in 2014, the catalyst of their friendship deteriorating into a bitter rivalry. More recently, we saw Max Verstappen carve his way through the field to win by 17 seconds... after starting 14th on the grid.

Max Verstappen has been dominant at Spa in recent seasons. | Getty Images

This track has provided so many memorable moments and will no doubt provide plenty more, if given the chance. It’s certainly far better than racing on a street circuit, where overtaking is so much rarer.

It worries me that this is the route F1 is going down; if we go to somewhere like Argentina, we’re almost certainly getting a street track even though Buenos Aires has a purpose-built circuit (although it could do with being widened a bit - 1998 was a snoozefest).

Obviously, it’s something that comes down to money. Cash is king, and in F1 that has always been the case. But this sport is a multi-billion dollar franchise now, and surely can subsidise events at legendary racetracks such as Spa.