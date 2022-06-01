The American 18-year-old Coco Gauff has reached the French Open semi-final.

After a clash of the rising American stars, Coco Gauff came out on top as she beat Sloane Stephens in two sets to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final in Roland-Garros and will hope to continue her success into Saturday’s final.

Speaking after her win, Gauff noted how she has shrug off comments from the outside world to ensure she is playing tennis for herself and playing it the way she would wish.

“I think ever since I joined the tour, or even eight years old, the next Serena, next this, next that, and I think I really fell into the trap of believing that,” Gauff said as she spoken of how ‘having fun’s has been the key to her success in the French capital.

“It’s important that you have high hopes for yourself, but at the same time, it’s important to be in reality and I think that’s where I am.

“I’m in a reality where I’m enjoying the moment and enjoying the situation.

“I fight for every point, I feel like a lot of my losses int he past were due to mental errors of just getting used to being on tour and getting used to playing these intense matches. I feel like now mentally I’m in a great place.”

Gauff is set to face Martina Trevisan in the semi final after Trevisan beat US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the quarter final.

Here is all you need to know ahead of watching the 18-year-old Gauff in action in Paris...

When is the women’s final at the French Open?

The women’s final is taking place at 2pm BST on Saturday 4 June 2022.

It will be played on the Philippe-Chatrier stand at Roland-Garros.

How to watch women’s final at French Open

All of the coverage from the French Open is being shown by EuroSport. Subscriptions for the sports-based site start at £6.99/month.

When are the women’s semi final matches?

Both of the semi final matches are set to be played on Thursday 2 June 2022.

Coco Gauff will play Italy’s Martina Trevisan at 2pm BST on the Philippe-Chatrier ground before the second semi-final takes place.

The second round of quarter-final matches are currently underway with Veronika Kudermetova playing Daria Kasatkina and the world number one Iga Swiatek playing Jessica Pegula.

Latest odds for Women’s final

