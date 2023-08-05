Everything you need to know about today's Game4Ukraine charity football match

Game4Ukraine, a charity football match to raise money in support of Ukraine, is being played today in London.

The match, which will also feature performances by various celebrities, will be broadcast on Sky as part of the charity effort.

Here’s everything you need to know about Game4Ukraine.

Who is playing?

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Andriy Shevchenko, holding up football shirts (Credit: United24)

A blue team (made up mainly of former Chelsea players) and a yellow team (made up of former Arsenal players) will compete against one another as part of the match.

Ricardo Carvalho, Michael Essien, and Claude Makelele are among the players on the blue team, alongside current Ukrainian footballer Mykhailo Mudryk. They’re also set to be joined by comedian Russell Howard, musician James Arthur, and songwriter Chelcee Grimes.

The yellow team will feature Robert Pires, Jens Lehmann and Gilberto Silva, as well as Ukrainian players Yevhen Konoplyanka and Yevhen Levchenko. They’re set to be joined by actor Mark Strong and musician Roman Kemp.

Arsene Wenger has managed the yellow team, while Emma Hayes has managed the blue team.

When is the game being held?

The Game4Ukraine will kick off at 6pm on Saturday 5 August, with the match and subsequent musical performances lasting until 9pm.

There will be a break in the game at 6:24pm, with fans encouraged to cheer and clap in support of Ukraine.

Where is the game being held?

The game is being held at Stamford Bridge stadium, which is where Chelsea Football Club typically plays.

Who is performing as part of Game4Ukraine?

As well as the football match itself, Game4Ukraine will be accompanied by performances from different musicians. Pete Doherty and Boombox will play at half time, while The Pretenders will perform after the match. A lights show will follow at 9pm.

There will also be music from Alesha Dixon, Melanie C, Tom Grennan, and Tom Walker, as well as Ukrainian artist Vakarchuk of Ocean Elzy Band and Boombox. President Zelenskyy will also deliver a speech during the game.

How can I watch it?

The game will be televised on Sky Max, with live coverage beginning at 5pm with commentary and punditry ahead of the match starting at 6pm.