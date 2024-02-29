Cognizant Classic - huge prize money, how to watch and is Rory McIlroy playing?

Rory McIlroy is set to compete in Florida this week.

Some of the world's biggest golfing names will take part in the Cognizant Classic in Florida this week as the popular PGA event offers the perfect chance for match practice ahead of The Masters in April.

Chris Kirk will return to The Champion Course at PGA National Resort and look to defend his 2023 title, having beat Eric Cole in the play-off 12 months ago. The 38-year-old will face stiff competition from a competitive field, which includes famous Irish golfer Rory McIlroy.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the golfing event getting underway this week, including how to follow on TV and live stream in the UK, as well as the big prize money available to players.

When and where is The Cognizant Classic - how to watch?

The Cognizant Classic will take place in Florida this week and begins on Thursday, February 29. The competition will last until Sunday, March 3.

Play is due to start at 3 pm UK time every day and golf fanatics can follow the action live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf. The tournament can also be streamed with the SkyGo app.

This is a subscription service but those without access can buy a 24-hour or Month Membership from NowTV for £11.99 or £26 respectively. talkSPORT 2 will also have live commentary of the action.

Is Rory McIlroy playing in Florida this week?

Golf superstar Rory McIlroy will compete in the Cognizant Classic 2024 as he prepares for The Masters in April. The Irishman, who won the event in 2012, will be part of the 144 players taking part in the event this week.

There are 19 of the top 50 golfers in the world set to take to the Cognizant Classic with Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim and Cameron Young some others bound to attract attention this week.

Speaking ahead of the event, McIlroy said: “It’s always good to come back to a tournament where you’ve won and had success before. And it’s even better when it’s a bit of a home game and I get to sleep in my own bed.

“PGA National is a great test of golf, and the fan support and incredible crowds make for an exciting atmosphere throughout the week for the players.”

Cognizant Classic huge prize money

The Cognizant Classic in Florida offers a huge total prize money of $9 million, equivalent to around £7.1 million. Winnings are handed out to 90 players with a larger share of the kitty the higher you finish.

The winner of the tournament will take home an eye-watering $1.62 million for their efforts, which is around £1.3 million. Second place will receive $981,000 (£774,000) and third place will collect $621,000 (£490,000).