Italy is playing host to the Ryder Cup for the first time

The 44th edition of the Ryder Cup is underway and Team Europe and USA are once again battling it out for glory in this year’s tournament.

Europe’s captain Luke Donald is hoping to lead his team to glory after a disappointing display in the last competition in 2021. But they face a talented USA team captained by Zach Johnson, who are hopeful of making history by becoming the first team since 1993 to win on away soil.

But where is this year’s Ryder Cup tournament and who will host the next edition in 2025?

Here’s all you need to know.

Where is this year’s Ryder Cup?

The 2023 Ryder Cup is currently taking place at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club which is located in Guidonia in the Italian capital city Rome.

The course is located 10 miles away from the city centre of Rome and it has two golf courses and an 18-hole Championship Course, as well as nine-hole Resort Course.

The venue, which has thrice hosted the Italian Open, won the rights to host the Ryder Cup in 2015. It is the first time in history that the tournament has ever taken place in Italy and it beat off competition from other cities such as Berlin, Vienna and Girona.

Where is the next Ryder Cup?

Team Europe have an excellent record on home soil which has seen them triumph each time since 1993.

But the 2025 edition will see them chase glory away from home as they travel to the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

The course was first opened in 1936 and it was designed by respected architect A.W Tillinghast, who was a guest at an exploratory meeting of the PGA of America in 1916.

The venue will host the Ryder Cup for the very first time joining Oak Hill Country Club as the only New York courses to host the tournament.

