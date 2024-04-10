Grand National 2024: When is Ladies Day and who will judge the awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the highlights of the annual Randox Grand National event will be Ladies Day as racegoers aim to catch the eye of a prestigious judging panel and claim a number of lucrative prizes.

This year’s Ladies Day takes place at Aintree racecourse on Friday 12th April - the middle day of the three-day event - and there will be three prizes given out for the first time with two racegoers being awarded ‘Best Dressed’ and another taking home a prize for ‘Most Sustainably Dressed’. There have been some memorable hats and outfits on show throughout the years - so here is everything you need to know about Ladies Day 2024.

How to enter the Style Awards at the 2024 Grand National event?

Anyone that has bought a ticket for this year’s Ladies Day can enter the Style Awards. The competition gets underway when the gates open at Aintree and entrants will have a photo taken of their outfits. Entries close at 2.20pm and winners will be announced at around 3.10pm on the day.

Who will judge the racegoers outfits?

There are a number of familiar faces acting as judging on Ladies Day this year with figures from the world of sport, journalism and television all on the panel. Former Love Island stars Amy Hart and Frankie Foster will judge alongside former boxing world champion and Olympian Natasha Jones, Liverpool Echo writer Emily Sleight and The Guide host and presenter Gemma Cutting.

What prizes will be awarded at Aintree’s Ladies Day 2024?