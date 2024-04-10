Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is that time of year again as horse racing fans around the world focus their attention on one of the biggest races in the world.

Yes, it’s almost time for the 2024 Randox Grand National as 2023 winner Corach Rambler returns looking to become the first horse since the legendary Tiger Roll to win successive Nationals. There will be fierce competition from the likes of Meetingofthewaters, Vanillier and Mr Incredible as punters take part in one of the most lucrative days for bookmakers around the country.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So with this year’s event now just hours away and the main event rapidly closing, we take a look at everything you need to know about the 2024 Randox Grand National.

Where and when does the 2024 Grand National take place?

This year’s Grand National will take place on Saturday 13th April and, as always, will be held at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool. The first running of the Grand National is now said to be the 1839 Grand Liverpool Steeplechase and barring a short spell during World War One when the event was temporarily held at another racecourse that is now the site of Gatwick Airport, Aintree remains the traditional home of the event.

What time does the 2024 Grand National get underway?

The first race on Grand National Day will get underway 1.20pm on Saturday as the William Hill Handicap Hurdle kicks off one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar. The Grand National will revert to a start time at 4pm after the controversial move to get the 2023 Grand National underway at 5.15pm.

Explaining the decision, Sulekha Varma, head of racing and clerk of the Course at Aintree Racecourse, said:“ This was a decision we took after a number of participants and other racing stakeholders raised concerns about the long build-up to the race throughout the day and heightened tension as a result. These were not issues which had been identified as a problem when the race was previously staged at 3.45pm and 4.15pm. Bringing forward the start time of the Randox Grand National by 75 minutes to 4pm will also help us to maintain optimal jumping ground, as warm or breezy conditions can dry out the racing surface.”

Where can I watch the 2024 Grand National?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad