The Grand National was disrupted due to protestors storming the track in an eventful afternoon

The Grand National is one of the most prestigious and famous races in the world.

Jockeys competed once again to win the iconic steeplechase at Aintree Racecourse on Saturday (15 April). The weather was much improved after the crowds were forced to brave downpours for Ladies Day on Friday (14 April).

Red Rum, Tiger Roll and L’Escargot were among the big favourites ahead of the event. The race began at 5.15pm and was broadcast live by ITV.

It was a dramatic afternoon as the start of the race was delayed after a number of protestors made their way on to the track at Aintree. As the National runners were in the parade ring, a number of protestors breached security fences around the Liverpool venue and ran on to the course.

A total of 85 horses had initially been entered to take part in the main event on Saturday but now this was first cut down to fifty before with the final 40 confirmed on Thursday afternoon. But there could only be one winner.

The Grand National has a whopping £1m purse in 2023 - making it the most valuable prize in Europe.

Who won The Grand National?

The winner of the 2023 Grand National was Corach Rambler. The jockey was Derek Fox.

Corach Rambler ridden by Derek Fox wins the Grand National. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

What does the winner of The Grand National get?

The total prize pot for the 2023 Grand National is a whopping £1 million, though that is shared out among the various connections. The first place winner pockets £561,300 of the prize pot, with the owner and training taking home most of the cash while the jockey claims only eight per cent.

Meanwhile, the rest of the pot is split between the connections of the remaining nine horses to finish in the top ten places. Here is a full breakdown of the prize money split...

First place - £561,300

Second place - £211,100

Third place - £105,500

Fourth place - £52,700

Fifth place - £26,500

Sixth place - £13,200

Seventh place - £6,800

Eighth place - £3,600

Nineth place - £2,000

Tenth place - £1,000

Who were the favourites prior to the race?

Red Rum, Tiger Roll and L’Escargot have all firmly placed their names into the Aintree history books and this year, Noble Yeats will hope to add their name to the list as they look to replicate an emotional win in last year’s race as Sam Waley-Cohen guided the 50/1 shot home after seeing off the challenges of Any Second Now and Delta Work.

How many fences in the Grand National?

Aintree is one of the most famous racecouses in the country. It features 16 total fences throughout the course, 14 of which are jumped twice - taking the total of jumps to 30.

It includes famous fences such as The Chair, Becher's Brook and the Canal Turn. The number of jumps are part of the reason why The Grand National is known as “the ultimate test of horse and rider”.

How long was the course?

The steeplechase will be four miles long - or two and a half furlongs. It is the longest jumping course in the world with the horses racing four miles (two and a half furlongs).

