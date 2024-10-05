Great Scottish Run 2024: Scotland's biggest running weekend arrives in Glasgow - route mapped and full list of road closures
The half marathon starts at 8.25am on Sunday, October 6, and supporters will be lining the streets as thousands descend on the city centre to take part and spectate the event. There is set to be major disruption as scores of roads will be shut for varying time periods with most beginning as early as 5am.
Scotrail has also confirmed it will be running no extra trains on the day of the Great Scottish Run, meaning anyone wishing to travel by rail is set to miss the 8.30am start of the race. Two Scotland rugby internationals will mark the start of the Great Scottish Run 2024, setting off 30,000 runners.
Scotland Internationals and Glasgow Warriors teammates Duncan Weir and Kyle Steyn will be this year’s official starters, setting runners off on Sunday, October 6 in Scotland’s biggest running event – the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run.
Setting the pace for runners will be elite athlete Callum Hawkins, who will be running in the half marathon. And running one of his last ever races before he officially retires from competitive running later this year is Chris Thompson, who will be taking on the 10km. Thompson is a double Olympian, and 2010 European 10,000m silver medallist.
What is the route?
Both the 10k and half marathon start in George Square and finish on Glasgow Green. Runners face a challenging climb up St Vincent Street before turning towards Finnieston and getting the opportunity to race over the Kingston Bridge, which spans the River Clyde.
Both routes then include stretches of Scotland Street and Paisley Road West before the field is split. The 10k runners cross the city's Clyde Arc - known as the Squinty Bridge - and will then head along Lancefield Quay, Broomielaw, Clyde Street before crossing the finish line in Glasgow Green.
The half marathon has a similar start and finish but participants also run through Pollok Park - look out for the Highland cows - and the along the outskirts of Bellahouston Park.
What roads will be closed?
If you’re planning on driving your car in and around the city centre, here are all of the road closures.
Prohibition of vehicle movements - 5am to 4.30pm on Saturday, October 5
- Albion Street, for its entire length
- Bell Street, between Candleriggs and High Street
- Brunswick Street, for its entire length
- Candleriggs, for its entire length
- George Street, between Montrose Street and High Street
- Glassford Street, for its entire length
- Hutcheson Street, for its entire length
- Ingram Street, for its entire length
- Montrose Street, (Southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street
- Shuttle Street, for its entire length
- Trongate, for its entire length
- Wilson Street, between Glassford Street and Candleriggs
Prohibition of vehicle movements - 5am on Saturday, October 5 to 4.30pm on Sunday, October 6
Prohibition of vehicle movements - 4am to 4.40pm on Sunday, October 6
- A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street off Ramp
- A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street on Ramp
- A814 (westbound), Finnieston Street off Ramp
- Argyle Street between Union Street and Queen Street
- Anchor Lane, for its whole length
- Anderston Quay, for its entire length
- Argyle Street, (Westbound), between Finnieston Street and St Vincent Street
- Argyle Street, from Berkeley Street to Finnieston Street
- Argyle Street, from Elliot Street to Finnieston Street
- Blythswood Street, between Blythswood Square and St Vincent Street
- Bothwell Street, between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Broomielaw, for its entire length
- Broomloan Road, between Edminston Drive and Paisley Road West
- Brunswick Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
- Carnoustie Street, between M74 off ramp and Scotland Street
- Clyde Arc Bridge, for its entire length
- Clyde Place, between George V Bridge and Glasgow Bridge
- Clyde Street, for its entire length
- Commerce Street, between Kingston Street and Clyde Place
- Crown Street, from Saltmarket to Ballater Street
- Douglas Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
- Dumbreck Road, between St Andrews Drive and Mosspark Boulevard
- Dunlop Street, between Howard Street and Clyde Street
- Elderslie Street, between Dorset St and St Vincent Street
- Elderslie Street, between Houldsworth Street and St Vincent Street
- Elmbank Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
- Finnieston Quay, between Tunnel Street and Clyde Arc Bridge
- Finnieston Street, between Argyle Street and A814 Finnieston Street Off Ramp
- Finnieston Street, between Stobcross Road and Clyde Arc Bridge
- George Square, all sides for its entire length
- George V Bridge, for its entire length
- Glasgow Bridge, for its entire length
- Gorbals Street, between Norfolk Street to Clyde Street
- Govan Road, between Clyde Arc Bridge and Pacific Drive
- Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Drive
- Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Quay
- Greendyke Street (Westbound), between Gallowgate and Saltmarket.
- Haggs Road, between Titwood Road and Shawmoss Road
- Harvie Street, for its entire length
- Holland Street, between West George Lane and St Vincent Street
- Hope Street, between West George Street and Waterloo Street
- Hutcheson Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
- Ingram Street, for its entire length
- John Street, between George Street and Martha Street
- Lancefield Quay, for its entire length
- Lorne Street, between Paisley Road West and Govan Road
- M77 Northbound, off ramp to Dumbreck Road
- Montrose Street, (Southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street
- Mosspark Boulevard, between Dumbreck Road and Bellahouston Drive
- Nelson Mandela Place for its entire length
- Newton Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
- North Hanover Street between George Square and Cathedral Street
- Pacific Drive, between Govan Road and Finnieston Street
- Paisley Road West, between Helen Street to Paisley Road
- Paisley Road, between Paisley Road West and Seaward St
- Pitt Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
- Queen Street, for its entire length
- Renfield Street, Between West George and St Vincent Street
- Saltmarket (Southbound), from St Andrews Street to Clyde Street
- Saltmarket (Northbound), between Clyde Street and Trongate.
- Scotland Street, for its entire length
- Seaward Street, between Scotland Street and Paisley Road
- St Vincent Place, for its entire length
- St Vincent Street, for its entire length
- Stockwell Street, between Bridgegate and Clyde Street
- Wellington Street, between West George Street and St Vincent Street
- West Campbell Street, between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
- West George Street between West Nile Street and George Square
- West Nile Street, (Southbound) between Bath Street and Gordon Street
- West Street between Cook Street and Scotland Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements - 4am to 2pm on Saturday, October 5
- M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), North Street off ramp
- M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), 3 western lanes
- M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), Stobcross Street off ramp
- M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), West Street on ramp
- No waiting, loading or unloading (all sides)
3pm on Friday, October 4 until 4.30pm on Sunday, October 6
- Cochrane Street, for its entire length
- George Square, (all sides), for its entire length
- George Street, for its entire length
- Ingram Street, for its entire length
- John Street, for its entire length
- Montrose Street between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street
- Queen Street for its entire length
- Ingram Street between Queen Street and High Street
No waiting, loading or unloading (all sides) - 3pm on Friday, October 4 until 4.30pm on Saturday, October 5
- Albion Street, for its entire length
- Bell Street, between Candleriggs and High Street
- Brunswick Street, for its entire length
- Candleriggs, for its entire length
- Glassford Street, for its entire length
- Hutcheson Street, for its entire length
- Shuttle Street, for its entire length
- Trongate, for its entire length
- Wilson Street, between Glassford Street and Candleriggs
No waiting, loading or unloading (all sides) - 3pm on Saturday, October 5 until 4.30pm on Sunday, October 6
Temporary revocation of one-way restrictions - 4am to 1pm on Saturday, October 5
