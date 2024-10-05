Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of runners are set to take to the streets of Glasgow this weekend as the Great Scottish Run returns to the city.

The half marathon starts at 8.25am on Sunday, October 6, and supporters will be lining the streets as thousands descend on the city centre to take part and spectate the event. There is set to be major disruption as scores of roads will be shut for varying time periods with most beginning as early as 5am.

Scotrail has also confirmed it will be running no extra trains on the day of the Great Scottish Run, meaning anyone wishing to travel by rail is set to miss the 8.30am start of the race. Two Scotland rugby internationals will mark the start of the Great Scottish Run 2024, setting off 30,000 runners.

Scotland Internationals and Glasgow Warriors teammates Duncan Weir and Kyle Steyn will be this year’s official starters, setting runners off on Sunday, October 6 in Scotland’s biggest running event – the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run.

Setting the pace for runners will be elite athlete Callum Hawkins, who will be running in the half marathon. And running one of his last ever races before he officially retires from competitive running later this year is Chris Thompson, who will be taking on the 10km. Thompson is a double Olympian, and 2010 European 10,000m silver medallist.

Thousands of runners are set to take to the streets of Glasgow this weekend as the Great Scottish Run returns to the city. (Photo: Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/) | Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/

What is the route?

Both the 10k and half marathon start in George Square and finish on Glasgow Green. Runners face a challenging climb up St Vincent Street before turning towards Finnieston and getting the opportunity to race over the Kingston Bridge, which spans the River Clyde.

Both routes then include stretches of Scotland Street and Paisley Road West before the field is split. The 10k runners cross the city's Clyde Arc - known as the Squinty Bridge - and will then head along Lancefield Quay, Broomielaw, Clyde Street before crossing the finish line in Glasgow Green.

The half marathon has a similar start and finish but participants also run through Pollok Park - look out for the Highland cows - and the along the outskirts of Bellahouston Park.

What roads will be closed?

If you’re planning on driving your car in and around the city centre, here are all of the road closures.

Prohibition of vehicle movements - 5am to 4.30pm on Saturday, October 5

Albion Street, for its entire length

Bell Street, between Candleriggs and High Street

Brunswick Street, for its entire length

Candleriggs, for its entire length

George Street, between Montrose Street and High Street

Glassford Street, for its entire length

Hutcheson Street, for its entire length

Ingram Street, for its entire length

Montrose Street, (Southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street

Shuttle Street, for its entire length

Trongate, for its entire length

Wilson Street, between Glassford Street and Candleriggs

Prohibition of vehicle movements - 5am on Saturday, October 5 to 4.30pm on Sunday, October 6

Prohibition of vehicle movements - 4am to 4.40pm on Sunday, October 6

A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street off Ramp

A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street on Ramp

A814 (westbound), Finnieston Street off Ramp

Argyle Street between Union Street and Queen Street

Anchor Lane, for its whole length

Anderston Quay, for its entire length

Argyle Street, (Westbound), between Finnieston Street and St Vincent Street

Argyle Street, from Berkeley Street to Finnieston Street

Argyle Street, from Elliot Street to Finnieston Street

Blythswood Street, between Blythswood Square and St Vincent Street

Bothwell Street, between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Broomielaw, for its entire length

Broomloan Road, between Edminston Drive and Paisley Road West

Brunswick Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street

Carnoustie Street, between M74 off ramp and Scotland Street

Clyde Arc Bridge, for its entire length

Clyde Place, between George V Bridge and Glasgow Bridge

Clyde Street, for its entire length

Commerce Street, between Kingston Street and Clyde Place

Crown Street, from Saltmarket to Ballater Street

Douglas Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street

Dumbreck Road, between St Andrews Drive and Mosspark Boulevard

Dunlop Street, between Howard Street and Clyde Street

Elderslie Street, between Dorset St and St Vincent Street

Elderslie Street, between Houldsworth Street and St Vincent Street

Elmbank Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street

Finnieston Quay, between Tunnel Street and Clyde Arc Bridge

Finnieston Street, between Argyle Street and A814 Finnieston Street Off Ramp

Finnieston Street, between Stobcross Road and Clyde Arc Bridge

George Square, all sides for its entire length

George V Bridge, for its entire length

Glasgow Bridge, for its entire length

Gorbals Street, between Norfolk Street to Clyde Street

Govan Road, between Clyde Arc Bridge and Pacific Drive

Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Drive

Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Quay

Greendyke Street (Westbound), between Gallowgate and Saltmarket.

Haggs Road, between Titwood Road and Shawmoss Road

Harvie Street, for its entire length

Holland Street, between West George Lane and St Vincent Street

Hope Street, between West George Street and Waterloo Street

Hutcheson Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street

Ingram Street, for its entire length

John Street, between George Street and Martha Street

Lancefield Quay, for its entire length

Lorne Street, between Paisley Road West and Govan Road

M77 Northbound, off ramp to Dumbreck Road

Montrose Street, (Southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street

Mosspark Boulevard, between Dumbreck Road and Bellahouston Drive

Nelson Mandela Place for its entire length

Newton Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street

North Hanover Street between George Square and Cathedral Street

Pacific Drive, between Govan Road and Finnieston Street

Paisley Road West, between Helen Street to Paisley Road

Paisley Road, between Paisley Road West and Seaward St

Pitt Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street

Queen Street, for its entire length

Renfield Street, Between West George and St Vincent Street

Saltmarket (Southbound), from St Andrews Street to Clyde Street

Saltmarket (Northbound), between Clyde Street and Trongate.

Scotland Street, for its entire length

Seaward Street, between Scotland Street and Paisley Road

St Vincent Place, for its entire length

St Vincent Street, for its entire length

Stockwell Street, between Bridgegate and Clyde Street

Wellington Street, between West George Street and St Vincent Street

West Campbell Street, between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street

West George Street between West Nile Street and George Square

West Nile Street, (Southbound) between Bath Street and Gordon Street

West Street between Cook Street and Scotland Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements - 4am to 2pm on Saturday, October 5

M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), North Street off ramp

M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), 3 western lanes

M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), Stobcross Street off ramp

M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), West Street on ramp

No waiting, loading or unloading (all sides)

3pm on Friday, October 4 until 4.30pm on Sunday, October 6

Cochrane Street, for its entire length

George Square, (all sides), for its entire length

George Street, for its entire length

Ingram Street, for its entire length

John Street, for its entire length

Montrose Street between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street

Queen Street for its entire length

Ingram Street between Queen Street and High Street

No waiting, loading or unloading (all sides) - 3pm on Friday, October 4 until 4.30pm on Saturday, October 5

Albion Street, for its entire length

Bell Street, between Candleriggs and High Street

Brunswick Street, for its entire length

Candleriggs, for its entire length

Glassford Street, for its entire length

Hutcheson Street, for its entire length

Shuttle Street, for its entire length

Trongate, for its entire length

Wilson Street, between Glassford Street and Candleriggs

No waiting, loading or unloading (all sides) - 3pm on Saturday, October 5 until 4.30pm on Sunday, October 6

Temporary revocation of one-way restrictions - 4am to 1pm on Saturday, October 5