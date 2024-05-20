The basketball player died while playing in a match between Jersey and Guernsey at the weekend

Jersey basketball player Guillaume Hoareau has died aged 40 after collapsing on court during a game on Saturday (18 May). It was confirmed by the Jersey Basketball Association (JBBA) that Hoareau collapsed during a game between Jersey and Guernsey. Shocked spectators were rushed out of the building as emergency responders raced to treat the basketball star.

He was pronounced dead a short while later in hospital. He was not known to have any underlying health conditions and had been described by the JBBA as ‘fit’ and ‘healthy’.

The president of Jersey Basketball Association, Paul Milbank paid tribute to Hoareau. He said: “The loss of Guillaume is a terrible shock to us all. G was a pivotal part of our basketball community.

“He was an inspiration and mentor to both our senior and junior players. He was passionate about basketball and improving the game on the island.

“He proudly represented Jersey at the Island Games and alongside the kids that he coached.

“Beyond his official roles, G was our friend, our brother, and the lifeblood of our community.

“His energy, passion, and huge spirit has given us so much enjoyment and pride over so many years. We wish to express our sincere condolences to his wife and young family,, who we will do everything we can to support during this sad time.