How to watch Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera: TV Channel, start time & more

All you need to know about Ricky Hatton’s fight against Marco Antonio Barrera

Boxing favourite Ricky Hatton returns to the ring for the first time since 2011 on Saturday evening. The 44-year-old will be fighting Marco Antonio Barrera in Manchester as he looks to roll back the years.

The Mancunian has won 45 out of his 48 fights in his impressive career to date and has lost just three times. He is lauded as one of the best British boxers of all time and will be dusting off his gloves to relive his former glory.

When is Hatton vs Barrera?

The fight will take place on Saturday 12th November at the AO Arena in Manchester and the pair are expected at around 10:30pm.

How to watch Hatton vs Barrera?

Sky Sports Arena are covering it live from 7pm. Those without a Sky subscription can watch the fight via the Now TV platform. Manchester City fans can purchase discounted tickets as well.

Opponent?

Barrera, 48, has won 67 out of his 75 fights to date and his career spans back to his first at the age of 15 back in 1989. Like Hatton, he has been out of action for over a decade but is making a return.

Who’s on the undercard?

Natasha Jonas vs Marie Eve Dicaire

Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin

Tyler Denny vs Bradley Rea

Frazer Clarke vs Kamil Sokolowski

Dylan Cheema vs Jordan Ellison

Viddal Riley vs Ross McGuigan

Clark Smith vs TBA

Jack Kilgannon vs TBA

What has been said?

Hatton has said: “I was worried some of my true fans were being priced out and they’ve pulled off a sponsorship deal which makes them a lot more affordable. They’ve opened up a section aimed squarely at thousands of my biggest followers. It’s going to be where the party’s at - and they agreed to price them all at £25.

